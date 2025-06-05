Improve Your Health by Visiting Your Local Museum

Did you know that doctors now recommend visits to your local art gallery and museum as part of a health and wellness prescription? Discover the Peel Art, Gallery, Museum, and Archives (PAMA) in historic downtown Brampton this year and take some time for you!

Upcoming this June at PAMA

June is National Indigenous History Month

PAMA and Peel Region are committed to building a welcoming community for everyone, no matter their background.

We recognize the lasting effects of colonialism on Indigenous peoples and the role museums and archives have played in erasing and misrepresenting Indigenous cultures. We’re working to change that by listening to Indigenous voices and sharing their stories, traditions, and knowledge.

Our work is guided by important calls for change, including the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and the Calls for Justice from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls report. We focus on building respectful partnerships with Indigenous artists, communities, and leaders.

Right now, we’re working with the Indigenous Sharing Circle to create a permanent exhibit that shows the deep connection between people, the land, and all living things. The exhibit invites visitors to learn about important aspects of Indigenous cultures while also encouraging us all to take action in building a better future.

Wampum Belt Workshop with Tayohseron:tye Nikki Auten

Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Admission is free for this workshop, space is limited. Registration is required.

Now showing at PAMA featuring Indigenous content

• Dark Ice: Leslie Reid and Robert Kautuk

• A Daily Drive

• Youth on Reconciliation

• Sedna: Inuit Goddess of the Sea

• Stories of Home: Finding Community and Belonging in Peel

• Yours to Discover: Sights/Sites of Peel Region

Opening Saturday, July 26 to March 29, 2026

• Land, Sea, Sky: Inuit Art from PAMA’s Collection

Celebrate Pride Month at PAMA

• Connections Art & Book Club

Thursday, June 12, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Literature and visual arts connect in this distinctive book club. Join Brampton Library and PAMA for a discussion of the book Metal from Heaven by August Clarke. Metal from Heaven is a bloody lesbian revenge tale and political fantasy set in a glittering world transformed by industrial change – and simmering class warfare. The book discussion will be paired with a tour of the exhibition Jude Griebel: Illuminated Collapse, which presents a series of six detailed dioramas merging figure and ground to highlight human connection to the surrounding world.

This program will take place at PAMA. Free. Registration is required at Connections: Art + Book Club – Brampton Library

Living Queer History:

A Storytelling Celebration

Sunday, June 22, 2 – 4 p.m.

Join Living Hyphen and PAMA as we celebrate Pride Month with stories from Peel’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community. This special event connects to PAMA’s exhibit Stories of Home: Finding Community and Belonging in Peel, which explores how people find connection and build community.

Admission is pay-what-you-can. Walk-ins are welcome, but we suggest registering with Living Hyphen to save your seat: livinghyphen.ca/rsvp

About PAMA

PAMA is a place to explore and learn about Peel region’s diverse culture and heritage highlighting important local, Canadian, and global narratives. Art, artifact, and archival collections, exhibitions, and programs help visitors make new and fascinating connections to the surrounding community. Join us throughout the year for tours, events, workshops, and public programs for all ages. Operated by Peel Region, PAMA is located at 9 Wellington Street East in Brampton. Visit pama.peelregion.ca to learn more or call 905-791-4055.

