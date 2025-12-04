IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon OPP have laid numerous alcohol-related charges upon two individuals.

“On November 20, 2025, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Creditview Road, near King Street, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Shortly after, officers arrived on scene and subsequently formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Following the investigation, Calvin D’Silva, 34, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charge has not been proven.

“On November 23, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Caledon OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding a vehicle struggling to maintain their lane. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle on Bramalea Road, near King Street, in the Town of Caledon. Officers conducted a traffic stop upon the vehicle and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Pardeep Chahal, 39, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The charges have not been proven.

Both accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 11, 2025, to answer to the charges. Additionally, the driver’s vehicles were impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licences suspended for a period of 90 days.

“The OPP remains committed to keeping our communities safe through enforcement and public education. Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads. Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired, and impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

PEEL RESIDENT CHARGED IN SEXUAL EXPLOITATION CASE

Police have arrested and charged a Mississauga resident following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

“On Sunday, November 23, 2025, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU) executed a search warrant at a residence in Mississauga, with assistance from the OPP Mississauga Detachment, members of the OPP Digital Forensics Unit and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA),” say Police. “Several electronic devices were seized.”

As a result of the investigation, Vineeth Vimal, 40, Mississauga, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Luring a person under 16 years of age, section 172.1(1)(b) – two counts;

Making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age, section 171.1 – two counts.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

The OPP will continue to identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children. Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by educating their children on internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them by visiting cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.

If you have information regarding online child exploitation and wish to provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Information can also be reported through cybertip.ca.

“Child sexual exploitation remains a serious concern in Ontario,” said Detective Staff Sergeant Chris Barkey of the OPP’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit. “Offenders are increasingly using technology to target children. Addressing this threat demands a coordinated response, with police, parents and community partners working together to create safer environments for children. Parents, you play a vital role in protecting your children from online victimization. Stay informed, monitor online activity, and talk openly with your children about internet safety.”

