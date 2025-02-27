IMPAIRED DRIVING

February 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired operation following a driving complaint.

“On February 19, 2025, just before 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding a vehicle being operated in a concerning manner in the area of Dougall Avenue and Learmont Avenue,” say Police. “Officers located the vehicle and began their investigation. Grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Amanpreet Grewal, 29, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 6, 2025, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

“On February 21, 2025, just before midnight, officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) initiative in the area of Mclaughin Road and Tim Manley Avenue,” say Police. “At that time, a vehicle was observed attempting to avoid the location and was stopped by police a short distance away. During the encounter, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol leading to their arrest.”

Devon Francis, 44, of Brampton, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Novice driver refuse to provide breath sample;

Obstruct peace officer;

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available;

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available;

Drive while under suspension;

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine.

The charges have not been proven.

“On February 22, 2025, just before 1:00 a.m., an officer patrolling Mayfield Road, near Dixie Road, initiated a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation. During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

Akisha Dundas, 29, of Sudbury, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The charge has not been proven.

“Later that same morning, just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Mayfield Road, near Chinguacousy Road. During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Nitesh, 20, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero.

The charges have not been proven.

The three accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 13, 2025, to answer to their charges. The driver’s licences were also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles impounded for seven.

In addition to running its annual Festive RIDE campaign, the OPP conducts RIDE spot checks throughout the year, 24/7. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you’re planning to drink or use drugs, make sure you don’t drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi, use public transportation, or find another safe way home. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence, it’s important to call 9-1-1 to report it. If the situation is not urgent or currently ongoing, you can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through their website at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you’re planning to drink or use drugs, make sure you don’t drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi, use public transportation, or find another safe way home. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence, it’s important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

WATER SAFETY AMID WARMER WEATHER

With warmer temperatures sweeping through Dufferin County, many are relieved to take a break from the snow. However, members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging the public to exercise caution around local rivers and creeks as the weather continues to change.

The OPP is reminding residents that the warmer weather is causing the ice on many water sources to weaken, leading to rapidly changing conditions. Creeks and rivers are now unpredictable, and the base is extremely unstable. Authorities advise staying a safe distance from all bodies of water to avoid the risk of falling through thin ice or being swept away by strong currents.

The Dufferin County OPP urges the community to remain vigilant and avoid all water activities until the ice has completely melted and conditions improve. Stay informed and ensure you and your loved ones are safe during this transitional period in the weather.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.

“SNOW FORTS AND ROADWAYS DON’T MIX,” SAY POLICE



Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding residents that while building snow tunnels and forts is a fun winter activity, it can quickly turn dangerous if not done safely.

“With the recent snowfall and towering snowbanks, it is hard to resist the urge to dig in. But before you get too carried away with your ‘snowy palace,’ remember the potential risks, especially near roadways and driveways. Snowplows and vehicles can unexpectedly move or collapse these structures, which could turn a day of fun into a winter disaster.

“We know it sounds like common sense, but every year emergency responders are called to situations where snow forts or tunnels near roads lead to accidents. Snowbanks along roadsides are not the ideal playground even though they may look like the perfect spot for a snow fort, but they are also prime real estate for snowplows and passing vehicles, who might not see your little one behind the snow piles.

“So, let’s make it easy, choose safer spots for snow fun, like backyards, parks, or other designated play areas. And while the snowbanks may be calling your name, let’s avoid turning them into the ‘fort of doom.’ With just a little planning, we can make sure everyone stays safe and keeps having fun this winter.

“Let’s work together to make sure winter is full of laughter, not emergencies. Stay safe and play smart this winter.”

Readers Comments (0)