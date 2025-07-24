IMPAIRED DRIVERS

July 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers involved in two separate collisions with impaired operation.

“On July 11, 2025, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Old School Road near Creditview Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Chandandeep Singh, 30, of Brampton was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charges have not been proven.

“Four days later, on July 15, 2025, at approximately 12:00 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision on McLaughlin Road just north of Mayfield Road in the Town of Caledon. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that one of the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Dalwinder Jot Singh, 28, of Brampton was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charges have not been proven.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 31, 2025, to answer for the charges. Both drivers’ licences were suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven.

“Some drivers continue to take unnecessary chances,” say Police. “Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving and novice class drivers are required to have a blood alcohol concentration of zero while driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

Officers from the Caledon OPP have laid charges after several vehicle related investigations.

“On July 11, 2025, just prior to 12:30 p.m., officers were on general patrol when a traffic stop was conducted upon a tow truck in the area of Airport Road and King Street, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police.

After a thorough investigation, a numbered company from Hamilton was charged with:

Tow certificate holder – fail to keep records in relation to business;

Tow operator – fail to comply with prescribed requirements and standards.

The charges have not been proven.

“On July 13, 2025, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers were on general patrol when a traffic stop was conducted upon a tow truck in the area of Charleston Sideroad and Horseshoe Hill Road, in the Town of Caledon.”

As a result, a 26-year-old from Brampton, was charged with:

Speeding;

Fail to surrender completed daily inspection report;

Tow truck driver – allow prohibited person to be a passenger;

Fail to surrender commercial vehicle operators registration (CVOR) certificate.

The charges have not been proven.

In addition, a numbered company from Kitchener was charged with:

Fail to carry commercial vehicle operators registration (CVOR) certificate or lease;

Tow operator – fail to ensure name and certificate number displayed on tow truck as required.

The charges have not been proven.

“On July 14, 2025, shortly after 8:00 p.m., officers were on general patrol in the area of Airport Road and Mayfield Road, in the Town of Caledon. The in-cruiser Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system issued an alert regarding a suspended driver. A traffic stop was conducted upon the vehicle and an investigation began.”

Following the investigation, a 25-year-old from Kitchener, was charged with:

Driving while under suspension

Fail to surrender insurance card

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date to answer to these charges. Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days.

“On July 16, 2025, shortly after 12:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle and dislodged utility trailer blocking traffic on The Gore Road, near Healey Road, in the Town of Caledon. Officers attended the scene and entered into an investigation.”

As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old from Brampton, was charged with:

Interfere with traffic;

Operate unsafe vehicle;

Fail to surrender permit for trailer;

Drive motor vehicle – part detached;

Draw trailer – no identification number.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date to answer to these charges.

