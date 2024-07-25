IMPAIRED CHARGES

July 25, 2024

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a single motor vehicle collision with impaired operation.

“On July 14, 2024, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Old School Road, near Kennedy Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “No injuries were reported. During the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Barkomal Uppal, 31, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Fail to remain.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 8, 2024, to answer to the charges. The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

The charges have not been proven.

“On July 11, 2024, shortly after 9:00 p.m., an officer on patrol on Kennedy Road in the community of Southfields Village conducted a traffic stop due to the manner a vehicle was being operated,” say Police. “During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Anthony Baboolall, 35, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Drive left of centre – approaching crest of grade;

Pass – roadway not clear – approaching traffic;

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 1, 2024, to answer to the charges. The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

The charges have not been proven.

“On July 18, 2024, just after 11:00 p.m., Caledon OPP received a report of a vehicle in a truck yard on George Bolton Parkway. Officers attended to investigate. Grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Gurpreet Gill, 49, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

“Shortly after, on July 19, 2024, just after midnight, officers on patrol on Highway 410 near Mayfield Road observed a vehicle being operated in a concerning manner. The vehicle was stopped, and officers met with the driver. Grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operation a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Nimish Malhotra, 23, of Rexdale, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero.

The charges have not been proven.

Both accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 8, 2024, to answer to the charges. The driver’s licences were also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles impounded for seven.

Caledon OPP would like to take this opportunity to educate motorists on the rules and consequences for novice and young drivers when it comes to the consumption of alcohol or drugs:

Ontario drivers with the licence class of G1 or G2 are considered novice drivers;

Ontario drivers under the age of 22 are considered young drivers;

Young and novice drivers cannot consume any alcohol or drug before operating a motor vehicle. This means young and novice drivers must have zero traces of alcohol or drug when operating a vehicle.

There is a zero-tolerance policy for impaired drivers on our roads and the OPP is committed to ensuring all drivers understand the rules and consequences before getting behind the wheel.

If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, do not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

ARSON INVESTIGATION

On July 23, 2024, just before 1:00 a.m. Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), were called to a structure fire on in Adjala-Tosorontio.

The residence is located on Orchid Crescent in a new subdivision, in the area of County Road 14 and Concession Road 8, Adjala-Tosorontio.

Members of the Nottawasaga OPP and crews from the Adjala-Tosorontio Fire department attended the scene and were able to safely extinguish the fire. The residence appeared to be under construction before the fire took place and no injuries have been reported at this time.

There are three suspects, two can be described as wearing all black. The third suspect has no descriptors. The suspects left the scene in a white-coloured sedan last seen heading south on Concession Rd 8.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and Police are treating this as an arson investigation. Updates will be provided when available.

The Nottawasaga OPP is currently investigating the fire and are seeking the public’s assistance, if you or someone you know has information, please contact the OPP at 1-800-310-1122. The Nottawasaga OPP is also requesting anyone who was driving in the area around the time of July 23, 2024, at 12:00 – 01:00 a. m. and has dash camera or video footage to please contact the OPP. Should you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

