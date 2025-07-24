How many more?

by SHERALYN ROMAN

It’s a simple question and, quite frankly, the answer should be pretty dang simple too.

How many more lives are we willing to watch be destroyed by the choices of those individuals who get behind the wheel of a vehicle intoxicated? Whether it’s by drugs or alcohol (or both) it’s being reported that driving under the influence is on the rise after years of decline. How is this possible and how many more accidents will it take before we actively demand change? There is NO reason, I repeat, NO REASON, to ever get behind the wheel of a vehicle impaired so why does it continue to happen? Could it be in part due to a justice system that allows offenders to walk away, even when they have been previously convicted on five separate occasions and subjected to three lifetime driving bans. The system is broken and we need to fix it now!

Once again Bolton features prominently in a story about a horrific traffic accident. The infamous intersection of Coleraine and Highway 50 saw the five-time-convicted of impaired driving, 58-year-old Koushal Kasiram involved in a collision with 21-year-old Bolton resident Gabriel Arshad.

He has been left fighting for his life in Sunnybrook Hospital. Kasiram is fine, of course, and by the way, is also currently subject to three separate lifetime driving bans. To borrow a popular internet phrase, explain to me, as if I were in kindergarten, how such an individual is not already in jail and, oh yes, also how can any individual have three lifetime bans?

What is a lifetime ban if not for a lifetime? How does one accumulate three of them? While we are on the topic of questions, here is the biggest one of all: how does such an individual, one who police say has now been charged for the SIXTH time (the most recent charges as a result of this accident include impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with excess blood alcohol and three counts of prohibited driving) walk out of court free on bail? Adding insult to injury, it was suggested that those who know Kasiram “watch him like a hawk,” presumably in an effort to ensure he didn’t get behind the wheel again, impaired or otherwise. Because, so far, that kind of vigilance has clearly worked exceptionally well.

Kasiram was also driving some type of commercial vehicle, or at least one that is quite commonly used for commercial purposes. There have been no reports of whether he was at work, driving for the purposes of work or if this was a vehicle belonging to an employer but if so, how the he** was he hired to drive a commercial vehicle with a 3x lifetime ban on driving? Did the vehicle belong to a friend? If so, who would loan a convicted impaired driver a vehicle of any description? Was Kasiram insured and, if so, how? Or, as is more likely the case, was he driving without insurance?

The system is broken. Road safety, particularly in and around our community, is abysmal. Every day when we leave our homes for any reason (Gabriel was simply on his way for pizza) we are at risk. Roads and infrastructure, speed, increased transport trailers and haulage vehicles and an increase in drivers under the influence are all literally accidents waiting to happen. Factor in a justice system that “lacks transparency” as Mayor John Creelman (of neighbouring community Mono) said recently and it’s no wonder faith in the system is lagging.

Let’s be clear, the police are out there doing their job and, in fact, had been notified of Kasiram’s erratic driving and were on the way to investigate when the accident happened. But when they do the work, answering the call to attend a terrible accident scene and deal with its aftermath, and arrest an individual, the police too must then rely on the justice system to work.

Mayor Creelman is just one of the people who have been active in calling out the issues on our roads. Locally, the CCRSA have also been advocating hard for change. After this most recent incident, Mayor Creelman posted an open letter to the Attorney General of Ontario (Doug Downey) on social media acknowledging that while accused individuals are “entitled to seek bail, questions remain whether the Crown opposed release at the bail hearing or whether the Crown will seek bail review now that Mr. Kasarim has been released. The public is entitled to answers to these questions as well as accountability for decisions made by your Ministry.”

He went on to suggest that we must move forward “from this tragedy with a determination to finally tackle the host of road safety issues too long ignored in Ontario.” Gabriel’s family too is encouraging people to “respectfully express concern over the bail decision and its impact on our family and the community,” by emailing the Crown Attorney’s office. They suggest residents emphasize the seriousness of impaired driving and its impact and urge the crown to seek “stricter bail conditions,” saying “every voice matters” when it comes to letting the Crown know “that our community stands against drunk driving and demands accountability.”

In the face of unimaginable tragedy, I think they have shown remarkable restraint with this respectful request which was followed by their sincerest thanks to the community for all the support they’ve received.

There is no justice in a system that allows Kasiram to walk free while Gabriel fights for his life.

We must all stand for Gabriel Arshad and for everyone who has ever been the victim of a driver under the influence. Have we so soon forgotten the impact of other tragedies impacting families living in Caledon and Brampton? Convicted impaired drivers like Brady Robertson (sentenced to 17 years) and Marco Muzzo (sentenced to 10 years) were responsible for the loss of eight lives between them and both had no prior convictions.

Mr. Kasarim has numerous prior convictions and yet currently walks free. Is that simply because he hasn’t actually caused someone’s death yet? Is there ever a “tipping point” at which we might collectively all rise up and demand change once and for all? How many more have to die or suffer from permanent and life-altering injuries before we hold those who have complete and utter disregard for the safety and well-being of others to account? Especially when they have proven so time and time again. No more. Any one of us could be next because Koushal Kasarim is still out there and if five convictions and three lifetime bans didn’t prevent him from getting behind the wheel, it’s likely only incarceration will. It’s time to demand justice from the justice system.

