Honouring Our Veterans with Remembrance Day Commemorative Crosswalks

October 30, 2025 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

This fall, just in time for Remembrance Day, I am proud to share that several Remembrance Day Commemorative Crosswalks have been installed throughout Caledon in honour of the brave men and women who have served our country.

These crosswalks are a powerful tribute to the veterans who sacrificed so much so that we can enjoy the freedoms we hold today.

This initiative is a meaningful collaboration between the Region of Peel, Town of Caledon staff, and the Alton branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, who reviewed and approved the design.

The result is a respectful and thoughtful symbol of remembrance that will serve as a daily reminder of the courage and service of our veterans.

The crosswalks are now in place at the following locations:

Centennial Drive & Highway 50

Caledon Town Hall

Victoria Street at Queen Street West

Agnes Street at Queen Street West

Emeline Street at Queen Street West

I would especially like to thank community member Jason Figliano, from the Canadian Black Belt Academy, for his advocacy and passion for this project. Our conversation began in 2022, and I’m thrilled to see this vision come to life.

These Veterans Crosswalks stand as enduring symbols of our gratitude, honouring those who gave so much for Canada. May they inspire us all to reflect, remember, and continue to uphold the values our veterans fought to protect.

