Holiday Closures in Caledon

December 18, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

To enjoy a safe and informed holiday season this year, the Town of Caledon has posted their holiday closures for residents.

Town offices and non-emergency services, including Provincial Offences Courts in both Orangeville and Caledon East, will be closed from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, after 12 p.m., to Thursday, January 1, 2026, inclusive, and will reopen for business on Friday, January 2, 2026.

The Caledon Public Library will be closed December 24, 25, 26, and 31, and will reopen with regular hours between December 27 and 30.

Libraries will be closed again on January 1, 2026 and reopen on January 2, 2026.

Caledon Recreation Facilities will be closed December 24 after 12 p.m., December 25, 26, and the 31 after 12 p.m., and January 1, 2026.

Animal Services will be closed December 24, 25, 26, as well as the 31st and January 1st, and will be open regular hours December 27-30.

If incidents occur during these closures, there are numerous lines to call.

For after-hours emergencies, such as downed trees on roads or flooding, call the Region of Peel at 1-888-919-7800.

To report an urgent issue involving a stray domestic animal (certain conditions apply) or a sick or injured animal, call the Town’s after-hours service at 1-800-563-7881.

For power outages or to report downed wires, call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

The non-emergency number for the Caledon Ontario Provincial Police is 1-888-310-1122.

If the emergency is life-threatening, call 9-1-1.

