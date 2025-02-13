Current & Past Articles » Letters

Highway 407 offers solution to 413 development, says reader

February 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

On January 17, a letter  signed by 160 Leaders of Faith was sent to Doug Ford. The group, including Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and Unitarian organizations expressed concerns about Bill 212 – Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act. The Faith group warns that Bill 212 will have devastating consequences for the environment, public safety, food systems and Indigenous rights. They were compelled to speak out when Government decisions threatened the integrity of the environment and the well-being of present and future generations. The Faith group warned that the Ford Government is prioritizing short term economic interests over long – term sustainability by expediting the construction of Highway 413

So what’s the answer to preventing this environmental catastrophe? Highway 407 is the obvious answer; by providing low/no cost tolls to all commercial truck traffic it will immediately relieve congestion on Highways 401, 410, 403, 427 and Hwy 7.  The 407 runs at less than 50% capacity at the same time the 401 is running far above capacity.  Why? Well, most trucking outfits can’t afford expensive 407 tolls. So they are forced to jam up all the routes the 407 was intended to ease when it was built.

In fact, when planned in the late 1950s, the 407 was intended to be a truck by pass. It is sad to say now it’s a highway for commuters who can afford the most expensive tolls in the world. Low or no cost tolls for trucks will ease the tremendous congestion in the GTHA right now! The 407 would be much more effective than the destructive 413 could ever achieve.

Furthermore, we have 17,000kms of roads in Ontario already with most of them in Southern Ontario. Upgrading our existing roads would preserve our prime farmland, forests and wetlands, forever. We must be the caretakers of the land and water, not just takers.

Farmlands, trees, wildflowers and bees

The birdsong and coyote cry,

Our wetlands and dragonfly,

Chorus frogs and red side dace,

The Greenbelt is their rightful place!

We must stop the 413.

Our future generations will be forever grateful.

Terry Brooker

Dufferin-Caledon



         

