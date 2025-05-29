Helping our Community: Annette Groves’ Community Gala

May 29, 2025 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

In this column, I’m truly delighted to share some heartwarming news about an incredible gift to our community. Thanks to the generosity and spirit of giving shown at the Annette Groves’ Community Gala—and with the unwavering support of our sponsors—we were able to raise an astounding $710,000 to support local Caledon organizations doing meaningful work every day.

This event holds a special place in my heart. It was more than just a fundraiser—it was a beautiful evening that reflected the power of community, connection, and compassion. We came together not only to raise funds, but to celebrate the bonds that unite us and the shared purpose that drives us to uplift one another.

We were honored to be joined by many distinguished guests who helped make the night even more special, including the Premier of Ontario, the Honourable Doug Ford, and several esteemed ministers and local leaders: Deputy Premier, Minister of Health, and MPP for Dufferin–Caledon, the Honourable Sylvia Jones, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the Honourable Rob Flack, Minister of Infrastructure, the Honourable Kinga Surma, Minister of Transportation, the Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, the Honourable Doug Downey, Attorney General, the Honourable Andrea Khanjin, Minister of Red Tape, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton East Hardeep Grewal, Member of Parliament for Brampton Centre Amandeep Sodhi, Mayor of King City Steve Pellegrini, Deputy Mayor of Bradford West Gwillimbury Raj Sandhu and Chair of the Region of Peel Nando Iannicca.

Their presence reminded us of the importance of unity and partnership in building strong, thriving communities. We were also thrilled to welcome Olympic pole vault medalist Alysha Newman.

The evening was filled with joy, gratitude, and a shared commitment to giving back. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to every one of our generous sponsors and donors—your support made this magical night possible. Because of your kindness, we can now provide essential funding to many local organizations, helping them continue their incredible work and reach even more people in need. Thank you for standing with us—and for making our community shine a little brighter.

Some of the groups benefiting from this funding include: Bethell Hospice, Bolton Community Crew, Bolton Italian Cultural Centre, Bright Start Caledon, Caffi Caledon, Caledon Chamber of Commerce, Caledon Meals on Wheels, Cassie’s Place, CCRSA, Close 2 Home Caledon, Dufferin Caledon Victim Services, Family Transition Place, Forks of the Credit Preservation Group, GOALS, Humberview Alpha Dogs, Humberview Football Program, Bolton Tennis Club, Caledon Coyotes, Caledon Rotary, Meaghan’s Music Room, Motionball, Renewed Hope, St. Michael’s Secondary School, Stage Academy Theatre Association and many more.

Each of these organizations brings hope and support to our neighbors, and we’re so proud to stand beside them.

A special thank you also goes out to our incredible gala organizing committee. Your dedication, energy, and countless hours of work made everything possible. To every volunteer who lent a helping hand—thank you. Your compassion was felt in every detail of the evening.

This was truly a night to remember—a celebration of generosity, connection, and the belief that together, we can achieve extraordinary things. I look forward to many more moments like this, where we continue to turn hope into action and dreams into reality.

