Helping customers find the perfect product and install it with care

May 8, 2025 · 0 Comments

Cedarport Window & Door Centre has been installing high quality window and door solutions in the Dufferin and surrounding areas for over 39 years.

“We encourage everyone that needs new windows and doors to stop into the showroom and see the product we carry,” says Dave Patterson, President of Cedarport Window & Door Centre.

“Once you see the product, touch it, and view the available options, you’ll understand why we chose the product lines we carry. Something as simple as a new front entrance can really update your home and give it the facelift it needs. We take pride in our

offering and provide top notch installation with installers that are seasoned and know what they are doing.”

Cedarport’s showroom is located inside the Mono Plaza on Highway 10 and is open

Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday until 4:00 p.m. “If our operating hours don’t work with your schedule, give us a call, we will work with you.”

“Cedarport has been at the Mono Plaza for a while now. Our showroom has expanded a few times over the years. We are really proud of our showroom. It has the most extensive window and door display in the Orangeville area. We have found that the showroom assists our customers in making choices that can really change and modernize the exterior and interior look of their home and most importantly, provides them with excellent quality energy efficient solutions. Right now is a perfect time to take advantage of the Canada Greener Homes initiative.

You can receive a rebate for qualifying windows. Visit the Natural Resources Canada website for more information.”

“The difference that premium quality windows and doors can make in a person’s home is quite dramatic.

“Window technology has advanced significantly in the last 10-15 years, so residents with older windows who struggle with temperature control at home will notice a major difference when they upgrade.

“The glass in windows can be fine-tuned to fit any homeowner’s needs. Too much sun and heat coming in your kitchen window? There is glass for that,” explains Dave.

“We have been dealing with many local contractors and homeowners for years. We have been in the area for so long; our referral business is quite strong. We also have a location in Thornbury. This is where our main warehouse is located, as well as another showroom.

“We invite you to come see us at our Mono Plaza showroom. We know your house is your pride and joy. We have great product, helpful office staff, and really great installers on our team ready to assist you.”

To learn more about Cedarport, visit their website at www.cedarport.ca

You can also call the office at 519-941-7208 to arrange an appointment.

