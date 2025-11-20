Hall Wolfpack wallops Dwyer Saints 30-7 in Metro Bowl semifinal to advance to 40th GTA Football Championship

November 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Robert F. Hall Wolfpack Offensive Coordinator Michael Chondronikolas liked what he saw during the Metro Bowl semifinal versus Oshawa’s Paul Dwyer Saints last week.

His East Caledon squad dismantled Dwyer 30-7 last Thursday to earn a berth in the 40th Metro Bowl at Varsity Stadium versus the Chaminade College School Gryphons.

Coach Chondronikolas assessed the Wolfpack’s level of play in the GTA regional semifinal: “It was the best football game we played all season.”

“We established the run, then we started finding all five of our receivers. Our quarterback, Joseph Ferlito, had 350 yards in passing and one rushing touchdown. Lucas Carson-Pedri piled up 150 yards rushing and ran for two TDs. We created 600 yards of total offense and had great balance. We imposed our will over them.”

Coach Chondronikolas attributed his team’s strong showing to a string of close football games the Wolfpack had to play in Peel, but he also appreciated the novelty of playing a team from Durham Region.

“We’ve faced tough competition at ROPSSAA. Some close football games versus Suzuki and St. Roch [reigning four-time Region of Peel champions]. It was a change for us to prep for a new team.”

In the 23-point drubbing of the Dwyer Saints, veteran Wolfpack two-way player Nick Pagani earned Game MVP honors.

The wide receiver and safety thanked his mom charmingly in his interview with CITY-TV, and was praised by Coach Chondronikolas in our post-game chat.

“He’s become a true two-way player. Nick’s a game breaker as a wide receiver. He knows the playbook throughout. He’s a team-first player who’s selfless, especially when it comes to blocking. On defense, as a Free Safety, Nick’s grown into the position and has become one of the best defensive backs in the region. He led the league in interceptions. All five of our defensive backs have embraced the game.”

Coach Chondronikolas complimented the quality of the Wolfpack defense—a formidable unit that has been shutting down opposing offences with remarkable efficiency, including a 17-0 shutout in the ROPSSAA final: “They’ve given up twelve points in three games. This is the best D I’ve seen at Robert F. Hall. We’re peaking at the right time. I’m extremely happy with their performance, led by Co-Captain Mason Burke.”

With both the offense and defense clicking against the Saints in the Metro Bowl semifinal, Coach Chondronikolas reflected on how Hall got to this point with the Wolfpack one win away from a GTA Football championship: “Since 2019, we’ve had all the pieces. Tough losses in the ROPSSAA Finals have made the guys get tougher and have motivated them to execute and win championships. We’ve made this our goal with the boys since Day 1. Chaminade will pose different challenges for our players. They have a big front seven on D and we’ll have to utilize our strengths on offense. They run power football —an I-Formation—so it’s a heavy-set football offense. They will run the ball hard.”

Coach Chondronikolas’s Wolfpack will try to add the Bill Davis Trophy to its 2025 collection of keepsakes by winning the GTA championship at the Metro Bowl on November 19 at Varsity Stadium.

The Caledon Citizen will be there to provide extensive coverage of this historic high school football game.

Readers Comments (0)