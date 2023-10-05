Hall Wolfpack Ultimate Frisbee handler, O-Ville Outlaw’s Caleb MacMullen is the Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week

October 5, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Robert F. Hall Grade 11 Honor Roll Student Caleb MacMullen has earned the Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week honors as we turn our calendars from September to October.

MacMullen, a two-sport athlete who also plays for the Orangeville Outlaws AA Football team, was a leader on the field for the RF Hall Wolfpack as the varsity Frisbee team rebounded from a rough start to their 2023 campaign to a silver medal finish to cap off an impressive in-season improvement.

RF Hall Wolfpack Ultimate Frisbee Head Coach Chris Fielder reflected on the Grade Eleven’s veteran presence on the field last Spring.

“Caleb has held the central role as Handler on the Varsity Ultimate team since Grade Nine.”

Coach Fielder also praised MacMullen’s level of commitment as a student-athlete at Robert F Hall Catholic Secondary School: “Caleb is a steady and consistent contributor to Wolfpack life here at Robert F. Hall. Whether it is on the field or in the classroom, he is committed to success.”

What impressed Coach Fielder the most about his handler is “Caleb’s intensity on the field [which] sets him apart from many student-athletes.”

“He is gritty, tenacious, and dedicated to winning every battle on the field.”

Coach Fielder also highlighted MacMullen’s key role in improving the Wolfpack’s on-field performance over the course of their 2023 season.

“Despite a slow start to our season, Caleb helped lead the Wolfpack to a respectable second-place finish in our final tournament of the season.”

MacMullen took a break from frisbee, football, and student leadership at RF Hall CSS to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Caleb MacMullen: “I believe I showed a strong level of leadership, and perseverance in the sports season. Always trying my best to lift the team up whenever I could and always did my best.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2023 season that you are most proud of?

Caleb MacMullen: “I am proud of the performance of myself and the rest of my team in the final tournament we played. We managed to get the silver medal in the tournament, which was a great finish to a fun season. Super proud of the whole team and myself for being able to bounce back from a rough season and get second place when it really mattered.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Caleb MacMullen: “In the summer, I played for the Orangeville Outlaws(AA) Football team.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Caleb MacMullen: “I would describe myself as a hard-working student. I am a part of the Wolfpack leadership team which assists the transition of Grade 8s to start Grade 9. Also, I have been on the Honor Roll for my two past years at Robert F Hall.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Caleb MacMullen: “My current plan is to go to university for marketing and sales to gain the education for me to open my own vintage clothing store.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Caleb MacMullen: “I admire two main people the most. The first is obvious, the Coach Fielder who didn’t stop believing in our team despite how many losses we faced. He always pushed us to do our best and demonstrated every quality of a good coach. The second is someone who graduated this past June named Noah Crispo. Noah led all the younger players on the team being super nice inside and out of Frisbee. No matter how cold or hot the days got, Noah would be ready for practice and pushing everyone to work hard.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as the Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Caleb MacMullen: “It feels great. I wasn’t expecting to receive this, but it’s such an honor to be nominated for it.”

If you are a community or high school coach who would like to nominate a Caledon-based student-athlete for The Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week, please email me at jim@lpcmedia.ca.

