Current & Past Articles » General News

Groupe Morneau inaugurates new 80,000-square-foot terminal in Bolton

November 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

At the end of October, Groupe Morneau officially inaugurated its new Bolton terminal, complete with a ribbon-cutting.

This new terminal will be located at 20 Holland Drive in Bolton.

Groupe Morneau is a family-owned transport company that was founded in 1942.

They currently have 23 terminals located across Eastern Canada, which operate through three divisions: Morneau GEO general, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) and Truckload (TL) transport; Morneau BOREA, which provides refrigerated transport and storage services; and Morneau GLOBAL.

This strategic site, shared to bring together the Group’s three divisions under one roof, will employ more than 200 people.

In a statement, Groupe Morneau shared their journey in Bolton began in April 2024, when the company first occupied the site as a tenant.

Now, one year later, the organization has officially become the owner of its facilities.

“This inauguration is much more than the opening of a building. It is a symbol of trust, ambition, and shared commitment,” said Catherine and David Morneau, Co-Presidents of Groupe Morneau, during the ceremony. “Our arrival in Ontario was a significant chapter in our story, and today, we are here to build the future together with our collaborators, clients, partners, and the local community.”

This new facility will feature 80,000 square feet of space, 51 dock doors to enable smooth, efficient freight movement, and infrastructure designed to host all three divisions.

Groupe Morneau shared that this new location at the heart of a central Ontario highway corridor will enable them to strengthen their logistics network, reduce transit times, and enhance their presence in one of the country’s economic markets.

Mayor Annette Groves shared in a statement that “this new terminal represents more than an investment in logistics, it reflects a shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth.” 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Curtis Freeman’s three-assist performance impels Admirals to 4-2 win over Raiders

By Jim Stewart Caledon leading scorer Curtis Freeman earned assists on three of his team’s four goals to lead the Admirals to a 4-2 win ...

Mayor talks transit over breakfast with community business leaders

By Joshua Drakes Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mayor Annette Groves is thinking big for the future in terms of transit – and wants to get ...

Cordoba Coffee celebrates one year at Campbell’s Cross Farm

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s been a little over a year since Cordoba Coffee moved into its new home of Campbell’s Cross ...

PDSB and Bolton Pole Vault partner to bring track and field Facility to Humberview

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Peel District School Board (PDSB) and Bolton Pole Vault have entered into a partnership for the construction and ...

Service, bravery, and leadership celebrated at Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Recognition Ceremony

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Fire and Emergency Services recognized its members’ achievements at its annual service recognition ceremony on November 8. ...

Deliberations begin following presentation of Caledon’s 2026 Budget

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Last week, the Town of Caledon presented the 2026 Budget, marking the beginning of the formal budget review ...

Freeman’s five-point performance powers ascendant Admirals to 7-6 win over Patriots

Caledon’s Lang-Freeman-Keeler line scores three goals in 77 secondsand finishes with 13 points By Jim Stewart The Caledon Admirals skated to a wildly-entertaining 7-6 victory over ...

Sports Hall of Fame announces latest inductees

By Brock Weir The Caledon Sport Hall of Fame will welcome nine new members in January, the Town announced on October 15. Those set to ...

Caledon holds Open House for potential Bolton South GO MTSA

Residents voice transit, density concerns  By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon held an open house for residents Tuesday night to ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...