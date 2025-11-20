Groupe Morneau inaugurates new 80,000-square-foot terminal in Bolton

November 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

At the end of October, Groupe Morneau officially inaugurated its new Bolton terminal, complete with a ribbon-cutting.

This new terminal will be located at 20 Holland Drive in Bolton.

Groupe Morneau is a family-owned transport company that was founded in 1942.

They currently have 23 terminals located across Eastern Canada, which operate through three divisions: Morneau GEO general, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) and Truckload (TL) transport; Morneau BOREA, which provides refrigerated transport and storage services; and Morneau GLOBAL.

This strategic site, shared to bring together the Group’s three divisions under one roof, will employ more than 200 people.

In a statement, Groupe Morneau shared their journey in Bolton began in April 2024, when the company first occupied the site as a tenant.

Now, one year later, the organization has officially become the owner of its facilities.

“This inauguration is much more than the opening of a building. It is a symbol of trust, ambition, and shared commitment,” said Catherine and David Morneau, Co-Presidents of Groupe Morneau, during the ceremony. “Our arrival in Ontario was a significant chapter in our story, and today, we are here to build the future together with our collaborators, clients, partners, and the local community.”

This new facility will feature 80,000 square feet of space, 51 dock doors to enable smooth, efficient freight movement, and infrastructure designed to host all three divisions.

Groupe Morneau shared that this new location at the heart of a central Ontario highway corridor will enable them to strengthen their logistics network, reduce transit times, and enhance their presence in one of the country’s economic markets.

Mayor Annette Groves shared in a statement that “this new terminal represents more than an investment in logistics, it reflects a shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth.”

Readers Comments (0)