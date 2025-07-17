Headline News

From Roaring Engines to Ribbons and Rides: Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society pulls into Fair season

July 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

This year, the number seven took centre stage for the Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society as they celebrated their 47th Truck and Tractor Pull and prepare for the 167th Bolton Fall Fair in September.

The Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society is a volunteer-run organization that brings together rural and urban communities to educate them through various activities, including exhibitions, demonstrations, and competitions.

On June 27, they held their 47th annual Truck and Tractor Pull. The event drew over 9,000 attendees, with record-breaking crowds.

The society shared that the stands were packed until the very last pull down the track, just after 10 pm, when the sky opened up and the heavy rain began.

The event featured 73 pullers from all across the province, with no pull under 200 feet.

Thanks to the track crew’s hard work, onlookers were able to watch a truck or tractor every 3 minutes and 57 seconds, keeping the attention and energy going until the very last pull.

The Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society would like to thank all of their generous sponsors who keep their community events running strong every year.

For those unable to take in the magic of the Truck and Tractor Pull, have no fear, the 167th Bolton Fall Fair is just around the corner.

Running from September 19 to 21, the community will have the opportunity to enjoy a near-endless array of entertainment.

A jam-packed schedule means there will be something for everyone on each day, including the return of the famous midway from Campbell Amusements all weekend long.

On Friday, attendees can take in the opening ceremonies, brush off their boots for free line dancing lessons, and end off the night with a barn dance featuring Hillbilly Martini.

Saturday will feature events such as the Global Pet Foods SuperDogs shows, family games and contests including the crowd favourite pie eating and arm-wrestling competitions, an antique tractor and farm equipment display, and much more.

That night, the demolition derby will take place, followed by a beef BBQ put on by the fair Board.

Wrapping up the weekend on Sunday, some events available will be a pancake breakfast, tug of war, bingo, and Fun for Mimma Family Games.

Suppose you think you look eerily like another family member, in that case, you’re the perfect fit for the society’s “Chip Off the Old Block Look-A-Like Contest” held on Sunday, where two persons who look alike from different generations will be judged.

Various free activities will be available every day, including a petting zoo, pony rides, the ag learning centre and Pedal Kart Raceway.

The Fair Ambassador Programs will soon be open for applications, starting August 1.

Both Junior Fair Ambassadors, ages 13-16, and Fair Ambassadors, ages 17-24, must register with the Committee Chairperson by September 1.

Whether you’re cheering on the tractor pull, enjoying a slice of pie, or dancing the night away, the Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society continues to prove that tradition, community spirit, and a little horsepower go a long way.



         

