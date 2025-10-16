Current & Past Articles » Letters

Federal budget needs to take action on homelessness

October 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

I’ve seen how the housing crisis has deeply affected our communities. More and more people are being pushed into homelessness, and it feels like everyone is falling behind. We have to turn things around, and we have an opportunity in front of us with the upcoming federal budget on November 4.

The only way to unlock Canada’s full economic potential is if our governments take leadership to end homelessness and solve the housing crisis once and for all. Recently the federal government announced Build Canada Homes, including a $1 billion investment in supportive and transitional housing. This is an important first step, but the scale of our housing and homelessness crisis demands a more robust response. We need a system that works for everyone, especially in the wake of Trump’s trade war and the uncertainty that so many are facing.  

Bold action and even bolder commitments and investments can shape a future where everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. I know that’s possible, but people in our communities have to come together and show our federal representatives that this Budget is our chance to create lasting change and put an end to the housing and homelessness crisis.  

I’m encouraging readers to join me. Raise your voice for a bold 2025 Federal Budget that prioritizes action on homelessness and housing. We can’t wait any longer. You can go to action.caeh.ca/budget_25 to learn more & take action. 


Stephanie Silveira
Bolton



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Freeman’s five-point performance powers ascendant Admirals to 7-6 win over Patriots

Caledon’s Lang-Freeman-Keeler line scores three goals in 77 secondsand finishes with 13 points By Jim Stewart The Caledon Admirals skated to a wildly-entertaining 7-6 victory over ...

Sports Hall of Fame announces latest inductees

By Brock Weir The Caledon Sport Hall of Fame will welcome nine new members in January, the Town announced on October 15. Those set to ...

Caledon holds Open House for potential Bolton South GO MTSA

Residents voice transit, density concerns  By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon held an open house for residents Tuesday night to ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...

Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of ...

Peel and Caledon Councils approve signalized intersection

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “It’s going to be expensive and costly, but it won’t cost more than another life,” said 17-year-old delegate ...

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...

More than 150 residents pack Council Chambers to protect “Swan Lake”

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local residents used the public question period at Council’s July meeting to voice their concerns regarding 0 Shaw’s ...

Break-in at Klaudya’s Kloset sparks wave of community support

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, Claudia Rocca awoke to the call that her store had been ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...