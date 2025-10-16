Federal budget needs to take action on homelessness

OUR READERS WRITE

I’ve seen how the housing crisis has deeply affected our communities. More and more people are being pushed into homelessness, and it feels like everyone is falling behind. We have to turn things around, and we have an opportunity in front of us with the upcoming federal budget on November 4.

The only way to unlock Canada’s full economic potential is if our governments take leadership to end homelessness and solve the housing crisis once and for all. Recently the federal government announced Build Canada Homes, including a $1 billion investment in supportive and transitional housing. This is an important first step, but the scale of our housing and homelessness crisis demands a more robust response. We need a system that works for everyone, especially in the wake of Trump’s trade war and the uncertainty that so many are facing.

Bold action and even bolder commitments and investments can shape a future where everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. I know that’s possible, but people in our communities have to come together and show our federal representatives that this Budget is our chance to create lasting change and put an end to the housing and homelessness crisis.

I’m encouraging readers to join me. Raise your voice for a bold 2025 Federal Budget that prioritizes action on homelessness and housing. We can’t wait any longer. You can go to action.caeh.ca/budget_25 to learn more & take action.



Stephanie Silveira

Bolton

