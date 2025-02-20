Current & Past Articles » General News

Family Transition Place recruiting volunteer board members

February 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local non-profit that provides shelter, counselling and support services to those experiencing gender-based violence is recruiting members for its volunteer board of directors. 

Family Transition Place (FTP), which serves all of Dufferin and Caledon, is looking for people who want to help make a difference in their community and have a passion for advocacy. 

While it’s an asset, previous experience serving on a board committee is not necessary and all applications are welcome. FTP greatly values individuals’ lived experiences, knowledge, and expertise. 

FTP board members provide governance and financial oversight, consulting on strategic priorities, and support in community engagement and fundraising efforts for the non-profit.

“FTP’s board members believe that when a group of dedicated people with diverse skill sets work together in collaboration — sharing their hopes for a better future, one without violence, systemic racism, and hatred for the other — we can make a difference,” reads an FTP news release.

Anyone interested in applying for a volunteer board position with FTP is asked to complete FTP’s board of directors application. It can be found at the following link: familytransitionplace.ca/get-involved/volunteering/

Once the application form is completed, applicants are asked to send it to Kolleen Sykes at the following email address: [email protected].



         


