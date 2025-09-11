Fall

by SHERALYN ROMAN

Once upon a time I played a weekly word game with some followers of mine on social media. It involved identifying, through the clues provided, two words that sound the same, may even be spelled the same, but mean something completely different. It’s a hallmark of the English language that it’s notoriously difficult to learn and homonyms (as well as homophones and homographs) are examples of why. Fall is one such word. It describes a season, an accident, and sometimes, even the demise of an empire. In days of yore, people might “fall ill” or even “fall pregnant.” In Caledon, Fall (capitalized as in the season) is synonymous with leaf-peeping, roadside corn on the cob and apple picking. Better that than an accident, for sure. Lucky us.

Fall in our neck of the woods is a beautiful thing. Certain areas of town (we won’t add to the noise by printing the full name here) are inundated with folks seeking the perfect selfie with a collection of coloured leaves. It’s pretty hard to be judgemental when, if we tell the truth, we’ve probably all done it at one time or another, but can we just say this? For the “love of Pete,” please stay in your cars, don’t stop dead in the middle of the road, and don’t “snap and steer.” If you want some great photos, park the car for picture-taking and ensure you are in a designated parking area when you do!

If you’d like to endear yourself to the locals, don’t just go for a drive, be sure to patronize local businesses too. We’re already seeing plenty of roadside corn for sale, farmers markets are thriving, and not just around Town but in neighbouring communities like Orangeville, Dufferin County, and Erin. It will soon be fall fair season as well, a chance to get outdoors with the family, learn a little bit about Caledon’s rural roots and partake of plenty of good old-fashioned food, fun and fair games and rides. Local cideries, breweries, fresh food markets and greenhouses are all ready, willing and waiting to serve you. Actually, speaking of fall fairs, the Brampton Fall Fair, technically located in Caledon, is THIS weekend, starting today through Sunday, September 14th. For those a little closer to Bolton, the Albion Bolton Fall Fair takes place the following weekend, on September 19 through 21.

Fall might also mean something a little more concerning. Experiencing a fall, as in a trip (another homonym) that lands you flat on your back might result in injury, something that’s always more of concern if you’re someone who falls on the other side of 50! (Did you see what I did there?) A fall, in other words, unlike Fall, is no laughing matter. It’s also no joke that a local organization serving folks in our community who might need assistance after a fall, are hosting a fundraising gala this coming November. Called “Fall for Caledon Meals on Wheels,” it’s an “unforgettable autumn evening” of dining and dancing in support of a great organization. By the way, if you’re unfortunate enough to have recently experienced a fall, and are still recuperating, take some time to visit the Caledon Community Services website to find out what resources might be available to you, including transportation to and from medical appointments. If donating by dancing is more your style, they too are holding a gala, also in November, so you’ve got plenty of choices when it comes to supporting our local charities!

Fall, as alluded to in the opening paragraph, might also have an even darker side, such as when nations fall, or when events like the fall of the twin towers occurred on this day 24 years ago. It was a horrific day, and many of the images arising from those moments are seared into our collective consciousness. I was tempted to write about that terrible day and how in its immediate aftermath the world seemed to change overnight. How we boarded planes and what we carried on them shifted, as did so much more. It was tempting to dissect the events of that day and look back with a view to what we have learned since then, perhaps even ascribing some kind of potential positive meaning to that day. Instead, with all the horrific things still happening in the world at this very moment, one wonders if the fall of the twin towers really changed anything at all?

Back to dancing. In the true country spirit of fall, we have two more events to mention before we head to bed to fall asleep. Wow, that one wasn’t even intentional. Just how many ways can we use “fall” in a sentence? Probably lots more, but there’s a deadline and column width to consider. I digress. If you don’t want to wait ‘til November to dance the night away, join in the festivities of BrightStart Caledon Family Centre’s “Warm Hearts and Boots” fundraiser happening September 26. There will be a barbecue, silent auction and line dancing, including a lesson for all those who are afraid they might fall!

Finally, as you have read in this space before, there’s a location in Caledon under threat. Don’t let Swan Lake fall victim to a developer’s desire to fill it in. Members of the public are invited to come and view Swan Lake for themselves, courtesy of the folks at Belain Farm, a property adjoining Swan Lake. The viewing (while remaining on private property) will also feature a cash barbecue and GoodLot Beer will be available for sale. Attendees will be able to hear from guest speakers and literally “take a hike” in order to further awareness about the issue. Bring a refillable water bottle, a blanket and dress for walking and the weather. It is Fall after all! Belain Farm is a working farm, so no dogs allowed and to register your intent to attend send an email to caledonswanlake@gmail.com Happy Fall everyone! (As in the season. Please don’t fall, there’s nothing happy about that!)

