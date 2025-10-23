EIGHT ALCOHOL-RELATED INVESTIGATIONS IN 26 HOURS: OPP

October 23, 2025 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon OPP conducted eight alcohol-related investigations in just 26 hours.

“Between October 18, 2025, at approximately 11:30 p.m., and October 20, 2025, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Caledon OPP conducted numerous traffic stops upon vehicles that travelled through Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) programs in various locations around Caledon,” say Police. “On three occasions, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and were later criminally charged as a result of those investigations.”

Mandeep Judge, 51, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charges have not been proven.

Michael D’Angelo, 43, of Caledon, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The charge has not been proven.

Megh Patel, 24, of Brampton, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The charge has not been proven.

“During those RIDE programs, an additional four motorists were found to have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) within the “warn range”, resulting in an immediate three-day driver’s licence suspension.

“In addition, Caledon OPP officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on King Street, near Emil Kolb Parkway, in the Town of Caledon. During that investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result, Anila Rizvi, 45, of Barrie, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charges have not been proven.

All four accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to their charge(s). The vehicles were also impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days.

“In Ontario, alcohol-impaired driving is one of the leading causes of death on the roads. You can face criminal charges if your blood alcohol concentration is 0.08 or more. You can also face charges if you are in the ‘warn range’, meaning your blood alcohol concentration between 0.05 and 0.079. It is also important to note that Ontario has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to driver’s consuming alcohol that are; age 21 years or younger, a driver of any age who holds a G1, G2, M1, or M2 licence, while driving a vehicle that requires an A-F driver’s licence or Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration (CVOR), or while operating a road-building machine.”

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND ROAD CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three individuals with operation while impaired offences during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

“On October 11, 2025, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Caledon OPP conducted a traffic stop upon a vehicle who travelled through a RIDE program on Albion Vaughan Road, and Queensgate Boulevard, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers investigated and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Following the investigation, Samantha Burridge, 32, of Bolton, was charged with:

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available;

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Possession of a Schedule III substance.

The charges have not been proven.

“Less than ten minutes later, Caledon OPP conducted a traffic stop upon a vehicle who travelled through a RIDE program on Old School Road, and Heart Lake Road, in the Town of Caledon. Officers investigated and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Tajinder Singh, 29, of Waterford, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

“On October 13, 2025, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Caledon OPP officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Centreville Creek Road, near Patterson Sideroad, in the Town of Caledon. Shortly after, officers arrived on scene and subsequently formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Following the investigation, Jake Sutherland, 21, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero.

The charges have not been proven.

All accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 30, 2025, to answer to their charge(s). The vehicles were also impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days.

