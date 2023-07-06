Dufferin Caledon Citizens Care about the Greenbelt

OUR READERS WRITE

On Saturday June 10, a group of us had a table at the Orangeville Farmers Market to raise awareness of the threat posed by the Ford government to our critically important Greenbelt.

We were pleasantly surprised and very energized by the response we received. Over two hundred people signed our petition asking the government to keep its promise to leave the Greenbelt intact.

A large number of lawn sign were eagerly taken. People expressed their anger, annoyance and strong opposition to this and many other actions that Ford has taken. Several Conservative voters indicated that they would not vote this way again and that they were very let down by the actions of the Ford Government.

Perhaps of most interest to Dufferin Caledon residents were the comments we heard over and over again about our MPP, the Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones. The overriding sentiment was that Sylvia would do nothing about this issue, that she would not speak up to Doug Ford and had no influence over his decision-making. We should all be concerned about that!

Trish Keachie

Dufferin-Caledon

