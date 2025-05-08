Current & Past Articles » General News

Dotcom Metals meets growing demand in the community

May 8, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dotcom Metals continues to grow as a local metal supplier and service provider,
expanding its offerings to meet increasing demand across Caledon and surrounding areas.

The company has significantly expanded its product portfolio, now stocking a wider range of metals in various shapes and sizes—along with the recent addition of Canadian Metal Roofing and Siding, supporting residential, commercial, and agricultural projects.

Custom cutting remains a core service, with no minimum order required. New services now include welding, forming, powder coating, and hot-dipped galvanizing, allowing customers to get raw materials and finished components from a single source.

Dotcom Metals has grown its vendor network to ensure consistent access to more products and is proudly focused on sourcing Canadian materials wherever possible.

The team continues to build strong partnerships with local businesses to tailor inventory and services to meet specific project needs. The goal is to be more than just a supplier—to be a trusted partner that helps customers build efficiently and cost-effectively.

As a member of the Caledon Chamber of Commerce and an active supporter of local events and community initiatives, Dotcom Metals is committed to strengthening its roots while delivering top-tier service.

Dotcom Metals is located at 8841 George Bolton Parkway, Unit 2, Building C, and is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.


1-888-996-0052

www.dotcommetals.com



         

