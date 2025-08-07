Current & Past Articles » Letters

“Consequences…”

August 7, 2025

OUR READERS WRITE

Why do so few people jump out of planes, bungee jump, do the CN Tower Edgewalk? There are consequences that may not end well. In fear of what could go wrong, we don’t chance these things, even though they are safe. 

However, when it comes to our judicial system, there are few to no consequences which equals no fear of getting caught doing something we are told not to.

Like impaired driving, which could cause you to lose your licence. Get caught driving with no licence from a DUI and you become a suspended driver. Get caught driving while suspended, then you get a federal charge of a prohibited driver. But still with no consequences, these people keep driving as we read about in Sheralyn Roman’s column July 24: “How Many More?”

I was a Peel Policeman from ‘78 to ‘81 and wanted to be a career cop as I loved the job but hated the judicial system for three reasons. One, the punishment never fitting the crime. Two, the catch and release system (Bail), and three, the courts worried more about the rights of the bad guys and not the real victims of the crime.

And all these years later nothing seems to have changed. Einstein called this insanity as we keep expecting better results by continuing to do what isn’t working.

Brian Perras

Caledon



         

