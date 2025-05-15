Community Safety Grants

May 15, 2025

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

In this column, I’m excited to share some great news about grants I’ve been advocating for, which will directly benefit the safety of our Caledon community.

As our Town continues to grow, ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents is more important than ever, and this funding will go a long way toward making that happen. Together, as a Council, we’re dedicated to working with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to keep Caledon a safe place for everyone. I’m deeply grateful to the Province for recognizing this need, and to MPP Sylvia Jones for her advocacy on our behalf.

“Our government is continuing to take action to keep Ontario families safe, especially in growing communities like Caledon,” said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon. “By providing Caledon OPP with this important funding, we are enabling our world-class law enforcement to do what they do best – protect our community.”

A special thank you as well to the Town of Caledon’s finance team for their partnership with the OPP in helping to secure this important funding.

Keeping Caledon Safe

In response to rising concerns about public safety, the Town of Caledon and the OPP are taking proactive steps to enhance community security. We’re thrilled to announce the installation of a modern CCTV surveillance system in high-risk areas, thanks to an investment of over $254,000 from the Ontario government.

This funding will help the Caledon OPP expand its video surveillance network, offering more advanced tools to prevent crime and keep our community safe.

The Ontario Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Grant Program will enable us to replace outdated equipment, improve existing technology, and install new cameras in areas most vulnerable to crimes like drug trafficking and human trafficking. This initiative reflects Caledon’s ongoing commitment to crime prevention, improved law enforcement, and creating a safer, more connected environment for all our residents and businesses.

Supporting Victims and

Survivors of Crime

In addition, Caledon OPP will receive $175,000 to expand services for victims of intimate partner violence, hate crimes, and gender-based violence. This funding will provide crucial support for victims of sexual assault and intimate partner violence, improving access to medical care, ensuring support is available in multiple languages, and offering essential items to victims in crisis. Local community partners will also receive training in trauma-informed care and cultural competency, helping ensure our community is better prepared to support survivors.

I am so pleased that Caledon will benefit from this funding, which will provide vital services for survivors and their families. It’s critical that support systems are in place to help individuals navigate through their traumatic experiences, and I am incredibly grateful to the Province for their ongoing advocacy on behalf of our community.

This funding allows service providers to offer comprehensive support, including legal aid, counseling, emergency assistance, and specialized equipment—helping victims rebuild their lives. With this investment, Caledon OPP demonstrates their unwavering commitment to justice and the well-being of our community, ensuring that survivors receive the care, protection, and resources they deserve.

This is wonderful news for Caledon, and I will continue to advocate for initiatives that help keep our community safe and supported.

