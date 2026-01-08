Current & Past Articles » Letters

Civic Awards Program

January 8, 2026

by ANNETTE GROVES

The Caledon Civic Awards Program proudly celebrates the people who make our community such a special place to live. Each year, we recognize residents whose passion, commitment, and leadership have helped Caledon thrive — whether through recreational sports, arts and culture, environmental leadership, or community and social services.

The nomination period is open until end-of-day on Monday, January 26, 2026, and we invite you to help shine a light on the neighbours, volunteers, and leaders who inspire us all.

The awards include two broad categories:

Volunteer Service Awards celebrate residents whose generous efforts have made a meaningful difference in advancing recreational sports, arts and culture, environmental leadership, or community and social services in Caledon.

Citizen Achievement Awards honour residents who have demonstrated excellence or achieved recognition in sport, arts, or culture at the provincial, national, or international level. This category also includes the Distinguished Citizen Award and the Community Champion Award.

To ensure a fair and respectful selection process, self-nominations and nominations from immediate family members are not accepted. Residents may be recognized through the Civic Awards Program once every five (5) years; nominations for individuals who have received an award within the past five years will not be eligible.

All nominations are carefully reviewed by the Community Recognition Task Force — a group of five dedicated community volunteers with experience supporting initiatives across Caledon — who then recommend award recipients to Town Council.

Award recipients will be proudly announced and celebrated at Caledon Day!



         

