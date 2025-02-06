CHARGES LAID RELATING TO 2022 HOME INVASION

Officers from the Caledon OPP have laid charges in connection to a 2022 home invasion investigation.

“On October 8, 2022, just before 11:00 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a home invasion in progress on Dougall Avenue near Kennedy Road, in the Town of Caledon,” Police say. “Police arrived minutes later but the suspects had already departed. The preliminary investigation revealed that the residence was forcibly entered, and valuables were demanded. Minor injuries were sustained during the incident. Photographs of two vehicles and a person of interest was shared at the time.”

As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old of Brampton was arrested on February 3, 2025, and charged with:

Armed robbery;

Break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence;

Assault – two counts;

Forcible confinement;

Assault with a weapon;

Disguise with intent;

Carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused, whose identity is withheld under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit with the assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS). Four other suspects remain outstanding.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at peelcrimestoppers.ca.

When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

FRAUD INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid 47 charges as part of a fraud investigation.

“In October 2022, a business establishment reported fraudulent activity in one of their accounts,” say Police. “The investigation was led by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit.”

On January 28, 2025, Giuseppe Cordi, 34, of Barrie was arrested and charged with:

Fraud under $5000 – 41 counts;

Fraud over $5000 – 6 counts.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 27, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“The OPP is working to increase public awareness of fraud-related crimes. Fraud can affect anyone and it’s important to report it. In the event of an emergency, dial 9-1-1. If you are not in an emergent situation, the first step is to report the fraud either in person or by phone to your local police service.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

You are also encouraged to report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC). You can contact the CAFC toll free by calling 1-888-495-8501.

Knowledge is power. Regardless of age or gender, everyone can take basic steps to better protect themselves, family and friends from becoming victims of fraud.

SCAM GAVE WAY TO THREATS, POLICE SAY

Members of the Caledon OPP are currently investigating a scam that has turned into treats against the victim’s safety.

“On January 21, 2025, officers received a fraud report,” say Police. “Through the investigation, it was discovered that the victim initially responded to an advertisement on social media to receive payment in exchange to providing photographs to create art. Once payment was received, a smaller amount was to be sent back to confirm receipt. Once beginning to suspect fraud, the victim contacted police. Since then, communication has continued, including escalating threats to the safety of the victim. According to the investigators, the money mule scam is suspected.

“According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, increasingly fraud networks are recruiting unsuspecting victims to receive and transfer money from other victims. Being used as a money mule victimizes you, victimizes others and can get you tied into a money laundering scheme and could result in facing criminal charges.”

It’s important to report fraud. In the event of an emergency, dial 9-1-1. If you are not in an emergent situation, the first step is to report the fraud either in person or by phone to your local police service. You are also encouraged to report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC). You can contact the CAFC toll free by calling 1-888-495-8501 or online at https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/report-signalez-eng.htm#a1a.

For additional information about the various types of scams and how to protect yourself from becoming a victim, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre site at https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.

“Protect yourself from scams and fraud. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it is.”

IMPAIRED CHARGES



Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged a driver involved in a single motor vehicle collision with impaired operation.

“On January 27, 2025, shortly before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle into the ditch in Caledon Village,” say Police. “During the interaction, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Shawn Lariviere, 52, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concertation (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 13, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charge has not been proven.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven.

“The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you plan to drink alcohol or take drugs, don’t include driving in that plan. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

“If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.”

DRIVING WHILE

PROHIBITED

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with operation while prohibited while conducting a R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check.

“On February 2, 2025, shortly after 1:00 a.m., Caledon OPP officers were conducting a R.I.D.E spot check in the area of Innis Lake Road and Healey Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “One of the vehicles that entered the area was found being operated by a driver who was prohibited from driving.”

As a result of the investigation, Avtar Pal Singh, 49, of no fixed address, was charged with:

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code;

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance;

Driver fail to property wear seatbelt.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 6, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The vehicle was impounded for a period of 45 days.

“Conducting seatbelt law enforcement and public education forms an important part of the OPP’s commitment to reducing fatalities and injuries on our roads. The evidence that supports the effectiveness of seatbelt use remains irrefutable. The bottom line is that the odds of surviving or avoiding serious injuries in a collision are stacked against those who are not restrained in their seat.”

