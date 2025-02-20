CHARGES LAID FOLLOWING FATAL AUGUST COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a fatal collision investigation that occurred on Mayfield Road in August 2024.

“On August 27, 2024, just before 1:00 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a collision where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Mayfield Road, near McLauglin Road,” say Police. “The pedestrian, a 60-year-old of Brampton, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mayfield Road between McLaughlin Road and Chinguacousy Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and

Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

As part of the ongoing investigation conducted by the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team with assistance from the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit, a suspect was arrested on February 13, 2025.

A 16-year-old of Brampton has been charged with:

Fail to stop at accident resulting in death;

Class G1 licence driver – unaccompanied by qualified driver;

Class G1 licence driver – drive at unlawful hour.

The accused, whose identity is withheld under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

FALSE CARJACKING INCIDENT: OPP

Officers from the Caledon OPP have laid charges in connection with a false carjacking report.

“On January 9, 2025, just after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an alleged carjacking on Mayfield Road, east of Mississauga Road, in the Town of Caledon,” Police say. “The Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit was engaged to investigate.”

As a result of the investigation, Gurjant Singh, 28, of Georgetown, was charged with:

Public Mischief;

Obstruct Peace Officer;

Fraud over $5,000.

Manjinderpal Singh, 22, also of Georgetown, was charged with:

Public Mischief;

Obstruct Peace Officer.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 6, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit. Anyone with information that might assist is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

SAFETY TIPS

In the event of an actual carjacking, Caledon OPP would like to provide some tips to help the public safeguard themselves and their vehicles:

Always remain vigilant, especially while driving at night;

If you see someone coming toward your vehicle, lock the doors and set the alarm with your key fob. Noise will attract attention to yourself and your vehicle, which may deter those looking to steal your vehicle;

Some individuals use intentional rear-end collisions as a tactic to commit carjackings. Once the motorist steps around back to inspect the damage, the individual jumps inside the vehicle and flees the scene;

If your vehicle is rear-ended, remain calm;

Do not exit the vehicle until it is safe to do so;

Take note of the description of the driver, passengers (if applicable) and vehicle, including the colour, make, model and license plate number;

If you notice anything suspicious, remain inside your vehicle and call your police service of jurisdiction, or 9-1-1 in case of an emergency;

If you suspect someone is following you, drive to the nearest police station. Alternatively, you can park your vehicle in any public lot that is well lit and likely to have security cameras, such as a gas station. Call police and notify them of the potential threat to your safety;

If you are approached by armed suspects, remain calm. Comply with their demands and call police when it is safe to do so. Avoid confrontation with the individual;

Ensure your driveway is well lit. Security cameras are also considered an asset.

While vehicle crime is not new, the level of violence, intimidation and firearms used in these incidents represents an evolving threat to public safety. The OPP would like to remind the public to always prioritize your personal safety over your vehicle.

ARRESTS FOLLOWING STOLEN VEHICLE INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested three individuals from an alert by the police vehicle’s Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.

“On February 13, 2025, just before 2:00 p.m., an officer was conducting a proactive patrol in the area of Mayfield Road and Centreville Creek Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “At that time, an alert was received by the ALPR system advising the officer of a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later located on Alovera Street in Brampton. The investigation led to officers engaging a foot pursuit resulting in the arrest of the vehicle’s three occupants.”

As a result, Mohamed Abu, 29, of Vaughan, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;

Possession of break in instruments;

Obstruct peace officer;

Fail to comply with probation order.

Aniruddho Kazi, 22, of Oakville, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;

Possession of break in instruments;

Flight from peace officer.

Maher Nassir, 22, of Toronto, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;

Possession of break in instruments;

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

The charges have not been proven.

All three accused were held for a Bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

Members of the Caledon OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.

If you observe a suspicious vehicle or person in your neighbourhood, report it to police by calling 911. If possible, note of the make, model, colour, driver/occupant descriptors, and the plate number. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca.

