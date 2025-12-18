CHARGES LAID AFTER SHOTS FIRED AT RESIDENCE

The Caledon OPP has arrested and charged one individual in relation to a shooting incident in the Town of Caledon.

“On Monday, August 4, 2025, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Caledon OPP received reports of multiple gunshots fired at an occupied residence on Petch Avenue,” say Police. “No injuries were reported. Two individuals believed to be involved fled the scene prior to police arrival.

“On Thursday, December 11, 2025, the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit, with the assistance from the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, OPP Central Region Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team members executed search warrants at two separate locations in Caledon.”

As a result of the investigation, Jashanpreet Singh, 22, from Caledon, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offences:

Discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner, s. 244.2(1)(a);

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, s. 91(1);

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm, s. 264.1(1)(a);

Participation in criminal organization, s. 467.11.

The accused was further charged with the following CC offences after multiple vehicles were vandalized at a dealership in Caledon on Tuesday, July 8, 2025:

Mischief over $5,000, s. 430(3);

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm, s. 264.1(1)(a).

The charges have not been proven.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Friday, December 19, 2025.

The Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit continues to investigate under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the OPP Central Region Community Street Crime Unit and Peel Regional Police.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

SHOOTING

INVESTIGATION

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a shooting incident in the Town of Caledon.

“On Thursday, December 11, 2025, at approximately 5:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in front of a residence on Innis Lake Road,” say Police. “No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

“Investigators believe this is a targeted incident. The OPP urges community members to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the police.”

This investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information or surveillance/dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

EXTORTION

INVESTIGATION

The OPP is investigating multiple cases of extortion dating from late 2023 to present.

“Since December 2023, the OPP has identified more than 45 cases that appear to follow a pattern of extortion,” say Police. “These extortion attempts have targeted victims in the Caledon and Dufferin County areas and involve phone calls or text messages threatening violence unless a large sum of money is paid. The callers often demonstrate knowledge of the individual’s home or workplace and the offences appear targeted toward members of the South-Asian community.

“Throughout 2024 and 2025, the OPP has investigated numerous weapons incidents where properties in the Caledon and Dufferin County areas have sustained property damage due to gunfire. Police believe these shootings are linked to threatening communications and extortion attempts.”

Investigators would like to remind individuals and business owners:

Extortion is defined as, “unlawfully obtaining money, property or services from a person, entity or institution through coercion,” according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre;

If you receive a threatening call or message, report it to police immediately;

Callers will use high-pressure intimidation tactics to solicit money from you. Do not reply to threatening messages or calls and block the originating number.

OPP Central Region continues to investigate, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone who has received threats of extortion, or has information regarding these incidents, is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES

As part of an ongoing investigation, members of the Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), assisted by officers from Dufferin CSCU, Caledon CSCU, Nottawasaga platoon officers, the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), as well as the Tactical Response Unit (TRU) and Canine Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Bayberry Drive in Adjala-Tosorontio.

“The investigation began in the fall of 2025 after the accused was suspected of trafficking-controlled substances in the Simcoe and New Tecumseth areas,” say Police.

On December 10, 2025, at approximately 5:00 a.m., officers executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at the address. As a result of the investigation, officers seized the following items:

Two cellular phones;

Money counter;

Four scales;

$6,146 in cash;

Two Visa debit cards not in the accused’s name

“Officers located and seized packaging that contained residual amounts of suspected cocaine,” say Police.

As a result, Jahovah McFarlane, 26, of Adjala-Tosorontio Township, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking;

Traffick in Schedule I Substance – Cocaine;

Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 22, 2026.

Anyone with information related to drug or property crime investigations is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court.

