CHARGES LAID AFTER “FABRICATED” CARJACKING INVESTIGATION

Members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges against five individuals following an investigation into a carjacking.

“In the early hours of September 9, 2025, officers from the Caledon OPP received a report of a carjacking in the area of Old School Road and Heritage Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “It was alleged that four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, stole the complainant’s vehicle by force and fled the area.

“Detectives from the Caledon Major Crime Unit (MCU) assisted with the investigation which ultimately revealed the complainant fabricated the report of the carjacking in a fraud scheme alongside four other individuals.”

As a result of the investigation, five individuals were arrested and charged.

A 17-year-old from Brampton was charged with:

Fraud over $5000

Apkarn Singh, 22, of Brampton, was charged with:

Fraud over $5000

Lakshay Sharma, 21, of Caledon, was charged with:

Fraud over $5000

Sehajpreet Sandhu, 21, of Caledon, was charged with:

Public Mischief

Fraud over $5000

Obstruct Peace Officer

Gurkarn Singh, 21, of Brampton, was charged with:

Public Mischief

Fraud over $5000

Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date to answer to their charge(s).

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information about suspected unlawful activity to Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

SERIOUS COLLISION INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious collision on Albion Vaughan Road.

“On September 21, 2025, shortly at approximately 2:35 a.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision involving a motor vehicle on Albion Vaughan Road near Queensgate Boulevard, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “One occupant of the motor vehicle, a 24-year-old from Tottenham, was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.”

Albion Vaughan Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision investigators and reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual following a RIDE program.

“On August 30, 2025, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Caledon OPP conducted a traffic stop upon a vehicle who travelled through a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program in the area of Mayfield Road and Dixie Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers investigated and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result, Dimitar Gagov, 59, of Mississauga, was charged with:

Driving while under suspension;

Drive motor vehicle with liquor readily available;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The driver is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 16, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

“RIDE programs are conducted 24/7 throughout the year, not just during the holiday season. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

