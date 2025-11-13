Changes to Bail and Sentencing Reform

November 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

In October, I attended the Federal government’s press conference announcing the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act — an important step toward strengthening community safety and accountability in our justice system.

I would like to extend my support for bail reform and advocating for change to the Criminal Code, including associated bills that amend it for repeat offenders, so they cannot return to the street and commit more crimes before their day in court.

On July 5, 2025, a resident of Caledon suffered long-term, life-altering injuries in a four-vehicle collision in Brampton that resulted in impaired driving charges causing bodily harm, among other charges, for a five-time repeat offender dating back to 2010.

At the time of the collision, the offender was on bail with the condition that he did not drive a motor vehicle, and he was on three separate lifetime driving bans.

The proposed reforms will help ensure stricter bail laws, tougher sentencing for violent and repeat offenders, and better protection for victims.

I want to thank Minister Fraser for his leadership and advocacy on this issue, and for bringing together municipal voices to support safer communities across Canada.

Federal bail reform can effectively balance individual rights and freedoms with public safety. It will save lives and reduce harm to individuals, families and communities and work in concert with the Province’s commitment through the Bail Compliance and Warrant Apprehension Grant and the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad.

“Canada’s new government is moving ahead with sweeping reforms to keep Canadians safe. We’re proposing over 80 clauses of targeted changes that will make bail harder to get while also toughening sentencing laws for repeat and violent offenders. We are supporting police on the front lines, and we are investing in long-term prevention, like housing, mental health, and youth programs, so communities are safer over time. In the coming months, we will also bring forward additional measures to better protect people facing sexual and intimate partner violence, and to keep children safe from horrific crimes.”

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Readers Comments (0)