Celebrating Caledon Public Library’s Services

August 21, 2025 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

I would like to take this time to share information and updates on our libraries and the great work they do. Caledon Public Library (CPL) Services is meeting the many different needs of our growing community.

Library Usage and its Evolving Role:

Southfields Village, CPL’s busiest Branch, consistently sees over 3,000 visits each week, and it welcomed over 14,000 visitors this past June (2025).

Visits to the Southfields Village Branch have doubled since 2022; library spaces are increasingly seen as community hubs used for studying, socializing, and extended stays—beyond visits for borrowing materials.

Demand for library programs continues to grow across all branches, with 23,000 participants attending CPL’s offerings in 2024. This increase of 58% over the previous year continues into 2025 with further growth of 22% over the first six months.

Vision for Growth:

The Library Board approved its 2025-2028 Strategic Plan earlier this year, updating the existing roadmap to better serve Caledon’s growing community.

Right now, Caledon Public Library offers about 40,000 square feet of space across its seven branches. The new Strategic Plan is in alignment with CPL’s Comprehensive Growth Plan released in 2023, which looks ahead to 2041 and calls for an additional 130,000 square feet of library space to be created for Caledon. It is anticipated that some of this growth will be achieved through the creation of a proposed 30,000 square foot branch to serve the Mayfield West II community.

Extending Access in Rural Areas:

In September 2025, the Inglewood Branch will launch Extended Library Access. Registered residents will be able to use the Library Branch outside of regular staffed hours via self-service tools, boosting weekly access from 27 to 60 hours, with security measures and remote staff assistance in place.

Resources for Everyone at CPL:

Aims to create library spaces that are welcoming, accessible, and reflect the community.

Offers books and resources in multiple languages. For example, a digital tool called LOTE4Kids allow kids to enjoy over 3000+ books in LOTE (Languages Other Than English).

Offers programming that celebrates different identities and programs like the upcoming Pathways to Truth & Reconciliation and Story Time with Fay and Fluffy.

Committed to removing barriers for all—especially those with disabilities—who live, learn, work, and invest in our community.

Supporting Creativity and Local Culture:

CPL’s Artful Caledon showcases local artists, authors, and musicians and allows them to share their work with the community in library spaces and online.

CPL will participate in the Town of Caledon’s upcoming Studio Tour on October 4–5, 2025

Makerspaces in Caledon East and Margaret Dunn Valleywood Branches offer tools, one-on-one support, and encouragement to support community members working on projects like: Creating t-shirts and promotional materials for their business; Creating signs and art using the laser cutter or die cutting machines; Recording music or podcast episodes in the recording studio; Using Adobe Creative Suite and Canva Pro to create digital designs and social media content

While the Library offers access to information, technology, and welcoming spaces, its most valuable resource is the knowledgeable and dedicated staff. Staff members are available to help you find your next great read, connect you to educational resources, or offer tech support. They lead community programs and help you bring your visions to life in the makerspaces.

Before the summer closes, I encourage everyone to get to know your library.

