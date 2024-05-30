Cassie’s Place announces presenting sponsor of upcoming charity golf tournament

May 30, 2024

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local non-profit serving individuals with developmental disabilities is having a charity golf tournament soon.

On August 6, Cassie’s Place will be hosting its annual charity golf tournament, “Swing for a Cause”, at Glen Eagle Golf Club in Bolton.

Recently, Cassie’s Place announced the presenting sponsor of the tournament would be Rocky Punia, a Realtor who lives in Southfields Village — the same neighbourhood in which Cassie’s Place is located.

Punia, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves, and Cassie’s Place volunteers and participants all came to Cassie’s Place to celebrate the announcement on May 28.

Punia said it was a privilege and honour to be able to contribute to Cassie’s Place.

“What you are doing… it’s a wonderful organization,” said Punia. “You are wonderful people, thank you for embracing me into your Cassie’s Place family… everyone here has become very close to me in a very short amount of time.”

Groves said it’s generous Caledon residents like Punia who make the town’s non-profits successful.

“Sponsorships like this are what really make Cassie’s Place work… these individuals are able to come here and have a great time,” said Groves. “Let’s not forget the volunteers who are here all the time working and helping, making sure they have what they need.”

Groves said it takes great people to make great non-profits work and that she’s so thankful to see Cassie’s Place succeeding.

Cassie’s Place volunteer Joe Sassine said the non-profit will never forget Punia’s generosity and that it was a great day when the two parties met.

Before becoming a realtor, Punia was a special education teacher for a long time. When he learned of Cassie’s Place, he jumped at the chance to get involved.

“It felt right from the get go… it was near and dear to my heart from the beginning,” said Punia. “It’s an honour and a privilege to be a part of this Cassie’s Place family and I hope to be a part of this family for a long time to come.”

Cassie’s Place’s golf tournament will feature a barbeque lunch, 18 holes of golf, contests, prizes, a silent auction, and three-course dinner with an awards ceremony.

Those looking to get involved with the tournament can visit the following link: cassiesplace.ca/2024-golf-tournament.

