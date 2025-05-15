Cara Vella leads Hall’s Varsity Hockey team back to ROPSSAA Finals after program’s eight-year hiatus

May 15, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Robert F. Hall Girls Varsity Hockey team was put on ice for eight years from 2016-2024, but the squad was resurrected in the 2023-24 season.

Grade 10 student-athlete Cara Vella was part of the program’s return to competition last season and discussed the rapid strides the program has made in less than two years.

“The Wolfpack Girls Hockey team was only brought back for the first time in eight years, last year. This year we entered ROPSSAA for the first time, and went all the way to the championships. Along with that, we won gold in the November Mini-Matches Tournament.”

The program’s remarkable rebound can be attributed to the dedication of skilled players like Vella, who suits up for the OWHL powerhouse Etobicoke Dolphins and Team Ontario’s ball hockey team when she isn’t playing for the Wolfpack.

According to Hall Hockey Coach Nick Pusateri, Vella was impressive in her sophomore season to help elevate the school’s hockey program.

“Cara is an exceptional athlete because of her relentless work ethic, strong defensive awareness, and commitment to teamwork. She plays with intelligence and discipline, making smart decisions under pressure, and always putting her team first.”

Coach Pusateri praised Vella’s qualities as a student-athlete at Robert F Hall CSS.

“As a student at a Catholic high school, Cara embodies the values of faith, integrity, and perseverance. She leads by example – demonstrating respect, kindness, and humility in all that she does.”

What impresses Coach Pusateri the most about Vella is “her unwavering dedication and character. She is not only an outstanding athlete, but also a remarkable teammate and student, always giving 100% to both academics and athletics.”

Coach Pusateri praised Vella’s defensive prowess when the lights were the brightest and pressure was at its highest point during the Wolfpack’s most important game of the season.

“During our ROPSSAA championship game, Cara was tasked with shadowing Lorne Park’s best player. She was relentless and played smart defensive hockey all game long.”

Cara Vella took time from her studies and her Team Ontario ball hockey commitments to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Cara Vella: “I think every person I have played with this year has been super kind and dedicated so there was lots of teamwork, as well as hard work and consistency that went on. Along with that, just being positive throughout the season, which we all seemed to do well as a unit.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports teams, what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Cara Vella: “Aside from school, I play U18 hockey for the Etobicoke Dolphins, as well as U17 Nationals and U18 Provincials ball hockey for Team Ontario.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F. Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Cara Vella: “I would say I am a strong student who cares a lot about my grades, but also about a well- rounded life outside of school. Last year I received honour roll with the phys-ed award.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Cara Vella: “After high school, my goal is to become a doctor and hopefully receive either an athletic or academic scholarship.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Cara Vella: “Honestly, I would have to say that I am most inspired by all my teammates and coaches, in and out of school. Every one of them make me want to push myself to be a better player and person.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Cara Vella: “It was a bit of a shock, but I feel honoured that anyone would choose to give me this opportunity. I had so much support and encouragement this past year, which has truly helped shape me into a better, more confident student-athlete.”

