General News

Caledon’s C3 celebrates 30 Years with upcoming anniversary celebration

July 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

C3 is celebrating their 30th anniversary on Saturday afternoon, July 19, at the C3 James Dick Quarry in Caledon Village.

C3 is a non-profit club that connects people of all ages with a healthy, multisport lifestyle and achievable athletic goals.

They aim to promote a healthy lifestyle, enabling children and adults to grow in fitness together.

Head Coach Barrie Shepley shared that he was tired of seeing Canadian athletes being knocked out of sports because they or their families couldn’t afford equipment, lessons, or airline tickets to competitions.

In 1995, ten individuals each contributed $1,000 to establish the non-profit organization.

Now, C3 has had a dozen world champions from the group, both older and younger.

Olympian Simon Whitfield and Andrew Yorke will join the celebration to honour its 30th anniversary. 

Shepley shared he met Whitfield when the athlete was only 12 years old at C3.

As Whitfield grew up, Shepley was able to watch him go on to win a gold medal in the Sydney Olympics.

This was one of the events that got the ball rolling for C3, as more and more people began to join, including 2016 Olympian Andrew Yorke.

Shepley stated that one of the significant events that contributed as well to C3’s growth was their relocation to James Dick Quarry in Caledon Village.

From there, they were able to build infrastructure, such as volleyball courts.

He said although the club shifted from mainly focusing on high-performance with young elite athletes to a focus on active families, it doesn’t mean they’ve gotten away from high performance; rather, their membership has grown.

“For me, hitting 30 years means a lot of people have continued to believe in our vision and our dream,” said Shepley.

Shepley shared a significant part of what they’re trying to do is continually assess the needs of the community and their athletes.

“Our objective is really to inspire people to do something that will excite them and get them out of bed,” he said. “We didn’t have paddleboarding four years ago and now we have a big paddleboard program that includes four races where people from all across Ontario come to the quarry for paddleboard races in the summertime.”

Saturday is set to be a jam-packed day with a waterpark, paddling, a beach volleyball tournament, and more.

There will also be the opportunity to meet some of the Olympians, and some of the very first members who helped throw that $1,000 into a pot 30 years ago.

Shepley shared that a lot of the work they’ve done has been made possible by their Caledon-based sponsors.

“These are Caledon based companies that believe in what we’re doing, have every single year made a donation. In many cases they come out and volunteer on top of donations, and that’s just so crazy lucky,” he said.

“To see volunteerism, to see financial donations, to see equipment donations, people’s time, it’s amazing.”

He remarked that everybody will be returning to C3 this weekend to celebrate 30 amazing years, from Olympians to Babies.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon Music Festival returns with ‘Inside Stories’

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Music Festival is back for 2025, running from August 2 to 31. This year’s theme is “Inside ...

Music in the Park brings community together over the summer

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter If you’re a resident by Dennison Park in Southfields, you may have become accustomed to hearing music float ...

From Roaring Engines to Ribbons and Rides: Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society pulls into Fair season

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter This year, the number seven took centre stage for the Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society as they celebrated ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...

Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of ...

Peel and Caledon Councils approve signalized intersection

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “It’s going to be expensive and costly, but it won’t cost more than another life,” said 17-year-old delegate ...

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...

More than 150 residents pack Council Chambers to protect “Swan Lake”

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local residents used the public question period at Council’s July meeting to voice their concerns regarding 0 Shaw’s ...

Break-in at Klaudya’s Kloset sparks wave of community support

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, Claudia Rocca awoke to the call that her store had been ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...