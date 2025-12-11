Caledon’s Amended 2026 Budget: Supporting Growth, Infrastructure, and Community Safety

December 11, 2025

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

The amended 2026 Budget reflects what we’ve heard from our residents. It has been carefully shaped to set a clear path for a sustainable future—one that balances Caledon’s growth with responsible financial planning, while investing in the infrastructure, services, and programs that matter most to the people who live here.

To meet these priorities, the Town of Caledon has updated its 2026 Budget to include a 2.27% property tax increase and a 1% infrastructure levy. These measures will help maintain essential services, support our growth targets, and ensure our infrastructure continues to serve the community well into the future.

This amended budget positions Caledon to manage growth responsibly while maintaining strong financial health. Every investment is made with the goals of efficiency, accountability, and delivering value to residents. Together, these efforts help ensure Caledon continues to thrive—today and for years to come.

Smart Growth for a Sustainable Future

The amended $257 million budget includes a $168 million operating budget and an $89 million capital budget. The total 3.27% tax increase is made up of:

2.27% Property Tax Increase: Supporting operating costs and helping ensure that essential services continue to meet the needs of our growing community.

1% Annual Infrastructure Levy: Dedicated funding to maintain and improve the Town’s assets and support future growth.

Operating Budget ($168M)

Our operating budget focuses on the day-to-day programs and services that help make Caledon a safe, active, and connected community, including:

Community Safety: Continued investment in Municipal Law Enforcement and Fire & Emergency Services.

Parks, Recreation and Culture: Support for recreation programs, cultural initiatives, and community events that bring us together.

Road Operations and Maintenance: Enhancements to snow clearing, road repairs, and traffic safety.

Capital Budget ($89M)

The capital budget builds and maintains the infrastructure our community relies on, with investments that prepare us for the future:

Transportation and Roads: Rehabilitation projects, active transportation improvements, and updated traffic management systems.

Fire Services: New vehicles and equipment to support reliable emergency response.

Recreation Facilities: Upgrades to community centres, including improvements at the Caledon Centre for Recreation & Wellness.

I want to extend my sincere thanks to my colleagues on Council and Town staff for their dedication and hard work throughout this budget process. Their commitment to delivering high-quality services and planning for Caledon’s future is evident in every aspect of this budget. The result is a plan that strengthens our community, supporting the services and infrastructure residents depend on while moving Caledon towards a smart, sustainable growth.

