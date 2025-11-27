Caledon Village Association kicks off the Christmas season with 2nd Annual Santa Photo Day

November 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

BY RILEY MURPHY

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Santa, his elves, and his team at the Caledon Village Association (CVA) were at the Caledon Agricultural Society Fairgrounds this past weekend to take free Christmas photos with the community.

Residents were invited to bring their families, including beloved pets, to have their photo taken with Santa this holiday season.

Kate Hepworth, President of CVA, says the event is all about bringing the community together and creating new Christmas traditions.

Santa Photo Day was a tradition for many that day, including Kate Holmes, her

son Lincoln, and his Nana, Lisa Graham.

Holmes brought her son to the event last year to have his photo taken with Santa, and joked he enjoyed it far more this year.

Hepworth noted the event’s growth since its inaugural year last year.

This year, they wanted to bring more of the community into the event by inviting different Christmas Craft vendors and offering the opportunity to get some early Christmas shopping in.

One of the vendors was the Caledon Agricultural Society Hall Exhibits Division,

where you could fill a bag with ornaments for either $5 or $10.

The money raised from the ornaments goes towards the numerous causes supported by the exhibits division, such as the Caledon Community Services Food Bank, Seasons of Hope, Kidz in Caledon, and more.

Next year, Hepworth says they’re hoping to grow the event even more.

Just outside the Caledon Agricultural Society Building stood a large Thomas the Tank Engine, complete with steam and a horn.

The Caledon Lions Club brought Thomas for all attendees to enjoy and take photos with.

The CVA will continue to bring Christmas cheer to the community with their upcoming Tree Lighting on December 6.

