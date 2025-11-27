Current & Past Articles » General News

Caledon Village Association kicks off the Christmas season with 2nd Annual Santa Photo Day

November 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

BY RILEY MURPHY

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Santa, his elves, and his team at the Caledon Village Association (CVA) were at the Caledon Agricultural Society Fairgrounds this past weekend to take free Christmas photos with the community.

Residents were invited to bring their families, including beloved pets, to have their photo taken with Santa this holiday season.

Kate Hepworth, President of CVA, says the event is all about bringing the community together and creating new Christmas traditions.

Santa Photo Day was a tradition for many that day, including Kate Holmes, her

son Lincoln, and his Nana, Lisa Graham.

Holmes brought her son to the event last year to have his photo taken with Santa, and joked he enjoyed it far more this year.

Hepworth noted the event’s growth since its inaugural year last year.

This year, they wanted to bring more of the community into the event by inviting different Christmas Craft vendors and offering the opportunity to get some early Christmas shopping in.

One of the vendors was the Caledon Agricultural Society Hall Exhibits Division,

where you could fill a bag with ornaments for either $5 or $10.

The money raised from the ornaments goes towards the numerous causes supported by the exhibits division, such as the Caledon Community Services Food Bank, Seasons of Hope, Kidz in Caledon, and more.

Next year, Hepworth says they’re hoping to grow the event even more.

Just outside the Caledon Agricultural Society Building stood a large Thomas the Tank Engine, complete with steam and a horn.

The Caledon Lions Club brought Thomas for all attendees to enjoy and take photos with.

The CVA will continue to bring Christmas cheer to the community with their upcoming Tree Lighting on December 6.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Butterfly Bereavement Project art Installed at Town Hall

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In recognition of National Grief and Bereavement Day and National Children’s Grief Awareness Day in November, Bethell Hospice, ...

Bolton Recreational Sports Club celebrates 10 years of being more than just a club – it’s a community 

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s a club where team group chats are more than just game dates and times, but celebrations of ...

Budget amendments come forward in 2026 deliberations 

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the initial presentation of the proposed 2026 budget for Caledon, two separate meetings of deliberations and amendments ...

PDSB and Bolton Pole Vault partner to bring track and field Facility to Humberview

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Peel District School Board (PDSB) and Bolton Pole Vault have entered into a partnership for the construction and ...

Service, bravery, and leadership celebrated at Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Recognition Ceremony

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Fire and Emergency Services recognized its members’ achievements at its annual service recognition ceremony on November 8. ...

Deliberations begin following presentation of Caledon’s 2026 Budget

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Last week, the Town of Caledon presented the 2026 Budget, marking the beginning of the formal budget review ...

Freeman’s five-point performance powers ascendant Admirals to 7-6 win over Patriots

Caledon’s Lang-Freeman-Keeler line scores three goals in 77 secondsand finishes with 13 points By Jim Stewart The Caledon Admirals skated to a wildly-entertaining 7-6 victory over ...

Sports Hall of Fame announces latest inductees

By Brock Weir The Caledon Sport Hall of Fame will welcome nine new members in January, the Town announced on October 15. Those set to ...

Caledon holds Open House for potential Bolton South GO MTSA

Residents voice transit, density concerns  By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon held an open house for residents Tuesday night to ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...