Caledon to hold public meeting on 4,446-unit development north of Bolton

August 28, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A public meeting will be hosted in September regarding the Bolton North Secondary Plan.

The meeting will be held to consider a proposed official plan amendment application and related local subwatershed study.

The applicant, Bousfields Inc., on behalf of Bolton North Hill Landowners Group Inc., has applied for an Official Plan Amendment.

This will enable the development of approximately 4,446 dwelling units, accommodating roughly 14,780 people in the area.

It will provide approximately 410 jobs.

The secondary plan also includes roads, parks, stormwater ponds, protected environmental areas, schools, and a mixed-use area that encourages both residential and commercial uses.

The proposed development will be approximately 412 acres of land along Highway 50, north of the existing Bolton Rural Service Centre.

The Town of Caledon is seeking resident input and insight to inform and shape plans that meet the community’s needs.

The meeting will be held on September 16, with a public meeting start time of 7 p.m.

The event will be held in Council Chambers, located at 6311 Old Church Road in Caledon East.

The community can participate both in person and online.

Members of the public are encouraged to complete the participation request form, available at www.caledon.ca/speak-at-council.

Community members can also ask questions or provide comments by submitting written correspondence to agenda@caledon.ca and planning@caledon.ca for consideration during the Public Meeting, as well as by contacting the Lead Planner during office hours by phone or email.

If residents wish to be notified of the Town of Caledon’s decision on the proposed Official Plan Amendment, they must submit a written request to the Clerk of the Town of Caledon.



         

