Caledon Seniors 

August 7, 2025 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

At the Town of Caledon, we believe in the power of connection—and we’re proud to support and celebrate the incredible contributions of our older residents. Older adults in Caledon are vibrant members of our community—leaders, caregivers, volunteers, and lifelong learners—helping shape the Town we love.

Over the next decade, Caledon is expected to welcome nearly 10,000 more older adults. In response to this exciting growth, we’re committed to ensuring our services, programs, and spaces continue to meet the evolving needs of our residents.

To guide this journey, we’ve created an Age-Friendly Action Plan—a roadmap to removing barriers and making it easier for older adults to stay active, connected, and engaged in all the wonderful things Caledon has to offer.

Together, we’re building a Caledon where people of all ages feel at home.

New Programs

Bringing Generations Together

This July, we launched Generations in the Kitchen, a heartwarming new initiative at the Town Hall Café. This intergenerational program brings older adults and youth together to cook, bake, decorate—and most importantly—share laughter, stories, and the joy of spending time in the kitchen. It’s a way to pass on skills, learn from one another, and build meaningful relationships across generations.

Also, this summer, join us for Food and Friends: 55+ Social Breakfast Program—a warm and welcoming weekly breakfast where residents aged 55+ can enjoy a meal and great conversation. Held on select Friday mornings, it’s a lovely way to meet new friends and start your day with connection and community.

Registration is free, but spots fill up fast—call 311 to register or visit caledon.ca/adult55 for more details.

Making Recreation Programs

Easier to Access

We’re committed to helping remove barriers to participation in recreation programs to stay active:

20% Off Programs & Memberships:

Adults aged 55+ automatically receive a 20% discount on all programs and memberships—no need to apply.

Free Walking Track Membership:

Enjoy a stroll or brisk walk with our free Walking Track Membership for adults 55+ at the Caledon East Community Complex during designated hours. Check the online schedule to plan your visits.

Support at Home:

Outdoor Maintenance Assistance

We know that caring for your home, especially during winter, can be challenging. Our Outdoor Maintenance Assistance Program offers financial help to eligible residents with snow removal and other seasonal maintenance tasks.

You may qualify for up to $500 per year if you are:

A low-income older adult (age 65+) receiving Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS), or a senior aged 75+, or;

A low-income person with a disability receiving Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP)

To learn more or apply, visit caledon.ca/adult55 or call 311.

Property Tax Relief

Eligible low-income older adults (65+) and individuals with disabilities may receive an annual $1,050 property tax rebate, applied directly to their property tax account.

Applications are due by December 31 of the year you’re applying for.

To avoid delays, we recommend applying by April 30.

Have questions or need help applying? We’re here for you—just call 311.

If you or someone you know could benefit from these programs, we encourage you to reach out. Whether it’s staying active, connecting with others, or getting a little extra help at home; we’re proud to keep building a community where everyone feels welcome, valued, and supported.

