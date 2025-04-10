Caledon residents proudly open The Liberty Inn

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

There’s a new place to stay in the heart of northwest Caledon.

In the historic hamlet of Cataract lies The Liberty Inn, which officially opened to the public in February. It’s owned by Jacqui Liberty and her husband Bruno Roldan, Alton residents who always had an eye for the building at 1498 Cataract Road.

During the pandemic, they had an opportunity to purchase and renovate the building and they worked hard to create a truly special space. The Liberty Inn has historic charm – the building it’s in was built in 1855 – but features modern comforts in its five suites. It also features a Nordic spa with a hot tub, cedar barrel sauna, and cold plunge. Inn guests can reserve the facilities for an hour at a time to enjoy the spa in private.

Liberty is a potter and she created the majority of the tile in The Liberty Inn herself. It was a painstaking but rewarding process. Liberty even made dishware and light fixtures for the Inn.

“We put a lot of ourselves into it… it pulls together a lot of our different passions,” said Liberty of the Inn. “We like hospitality and design, we ourselves like to travel and experience different things, we love gardening.”

Liberty said she’s enjoyed directing guests to all the amazing attractions nearby the Inn such as the Forks of the Credit Provincial Park and businesses and art galleries in Alton.

She’s already got a few bookings for the week of the RBC Canadian Open which is being held at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Alton. Cyclists will be happy to hear the Inn has large lockers to store bikes in – there’s lots of great biking to be had in the area.

The Liberty Inn building has tons of history. As mentioned before, it was built in 1855. It was Cataract’s first post office, and was used as a general store and Inn back when the Elora-Cataract Trailway was a railroad.

“We tried really hard to feature a lot of its heritage characteristics that give it a lot of its character,” said Liberty.

Those interested in learning more about The Liberty Inn can visit www.thelibertyinn.ca.

