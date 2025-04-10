Current & Past Articles » General News

Caledon residents proudly open The Liberty Inn

April 10, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

There’s a new place to stay in the heart of northwest Caledon.

In the historic hamlet of Cataract lies The Liberty Inn, which officially opened to the public in February. It’s owned by Jacqui Liberty and her husband Bruno Roldan, Alton residents who always had an eye for the building at 1498 Cataract Road. 

During the pandemic, they had an opportunity to purchase and renovate the building and they worked hard to create a truly special space. The Liberty Inn has historic charm – the building it’s in was built in 1855 – but features modern comforts in its five suites. It also features a Nordic spa with a hot tub, cedar barrel sauna, and cold plunge. Inn guests can reserve the facilities for an hour at a time to enjoy the spa in private.

Liberty is a potter and she created the majority of the tile in The Liberty Inn herself. It was a painstaking but rewarding process. Liberty even made dishware and light fixtures for the Inn.

“We put a lot of ourselves into it… it pulls together a lot of our different passions,” said Liberty of the Inn. “We like hospitality and design, we ourselves like to travel and experience different things, we love gardening.”

Liberty said she’s enjoyed directing guests to all the amazing attractions nearby the Inn such as the Forks of the Credit Provincial Park and businesses and art galleries in Alton.

She’s already got a few bookings for the week of the RBC Canadian Open which is being held at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Alton. Cyclists will be happy to hear the Inn has large lockers to store bikes in – there’s lots of great biking to be had in the area.

The Liberty Inn building has tons of history. As mentioned before, it was built in 1855. It was Cataract’s first post office, and was used as a general store and Inn back when the Elora-Cataract Trailway was a railroad. 

“We tried really hard to feature a lot of its heritage characteristics that give it a lot of its character,” said Liberty.
Those interested in learning more about The Liberty Inn can visit www.thelibertyinn.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon Area Families for Inclusion building a community support network, one family at a time

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A truly inclusive Caledon is possible if residents work together, say leaders of a local non-profit. Mike Brunetto ...

Caledon Health Summit held at Southfields Community Centre hosted by local health team

Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team brings together key partners By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Health care leaders from Caledon, Dufferin and ...

Traffic safety advisory committee to look into red light camera program

Request from Ward 2 Councillor Dave Sheen to investigate program referred to committee By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An advisory committee will be ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...

Caledon students see success with book drive

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Caledon students have organized a book drive to share the joy of reading with students in Cape ...

Humberview’s robotics team goes undefeated at first tournament of the year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is home to the country’s best high school robotics team. After a commanding 17-0 performance at a ...

Close 2 Home Caledon: Local women start new non-profit to provide housing for individuals with diverse needs

Housing options for those with diverse needs are very limited in Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With a goal of providing housing ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support