Caledon protects nearly 380 Acres of Greenbelt Lands

October 16, 2025 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

I’m excited to share some great news about a major step Caledon has taken to protect our natural heritage. The Town has successfully secured 379.87 acres of provincially designated Greenbelt land—a big move toward preserving the natural landscapes that make our community so special.

Through generous land conveyance agreements with 11 private landowners, it is one of the largest additions of protected greenspace in Caledon’s history—and it’s here to stay.

These parcels, located within Ontario’s Greenbelt, are now permanently protected from development. This is a clear example of how we can take strategic, proactive steps to protect the Greenbelt.

The Town will take on the responsibility of stewarding this land, ensuring it supports ecological conservation, offers public recreation opportunities, and remains protected for generations to come.

These areas are more than just green spaces—they play a critical role in filtering our water, storing carbon, providing habitats for wildlife, and helping us adapt to climate change. As our community grows, they also give us space to expand trails, parks, and other recreational opportunities.

With Council’s approval, Town staff will now begin analyzing the natural features of the land—mapping out ecological boundaries and identifying areas that need protection. These lands will also feed into several long-term planning initiatives, like our Community Facilities Needs Assessment, the Active Transportation Plan, and the upcoming Natural Heritage and Urban Forest Plan.

Through all of this, we’ll be looking at how to improve trail connections, enhance parkland access, and even identify future spots for community recreation.

This milestone highlights Caledon’s leadership in thoughtful and responsible planning. Thanks to the strong partnerships we’ve built with local landowners, nearly 380 acres of Greenbelt land are now protected for good—helping us build vibrant, complete communities while safeguarding the natural beauty that is the essence of our Town.

