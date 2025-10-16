Current & Past Articles » Letters

Caledon protects nearly 380 Acres of Greenbelt Lands

October 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

I’m excited to share some great news about a major step Caledon has taken to protect our natural heritage. The Town has successfully secured 379.87 acres of provincially designated Greenbelt land—a big move toward preserving the natural landscapes that make our community so special.

Through generous land conveyance agreements with 11 private landowners, it is one of the largest additions of protected greenspace in Caledon’s history—and it’s here to stay.

These parcels, located within Ontario’s Greenbelt, are now permanently protected from development. This is a clear example of how we can take strategic, proactive steps to protect the Greenbelt.

The Town will take on the responsibility of stewarding this land, ensuring it supports ecological conservation, offers public recreation opportunities, and remains protected for generations to come.

These areas are more than just green spaces—they play a critical role in filtering our water, storing carbon, providing habitats for wildlife, and helping us adapt to climate change. As our community grows, they also give us space to expand trails, parks, and other recreational opportunities.

With Council’s approval, Town staff will now begin analyzing the natural features of the land—mapping out ecological boundaries and identifying areas that need protection. These lands will also feed into several long-term planning initiatives, like our Community Facilities Needs Assessment, the Active Transportation Plan, and the upcoming Natural Heritage and Urban Forest Plan.

Through all of this, we’ll be looking at how to improve trail connections, enhance parkland access, and even identify future spots for community recreation.

This milestone highlights Caledon’s leadership in thoughtful and responsible planning. Thanks to the strong partnerships we’ve built with local landowners, nearly 380 acres of Greenbelt land are now protected for good—helping us build vibrant, complete communities while safeguarding the natural beauty that is the essence of our Town.



         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Freeman’s five-point performance powers ascendant Admirals to 7-6 win over Patriots

Caledon’s Lang-Freeman-Keeler line scores three goals in 77 secondsand finishes with 13 points By Jim Stewart The Caledon Admirals skated to a wildly-entertaining 7-6 victory over ...

Sports Hall of Fame announces latest inductees

By Brock Weir The Caledon Sport Hall of Fame will welcome nine new members in January, the Town announced on October 15. Those set to ...

Caledon holds Open House for potential Bolton South GO MTSA

Residents voice transit, density concerns  By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon held an open house for residents Tuesday night to ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...

Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of ...

Peel and Caledon Councils approve signalized intersection

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “It’s going to be expensive and costly, but it won’t cost more than another life,” said 17-year-old delegate ...

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...

More than 150 residents pack Council Chambers to protect “Swan Lake”

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local residents used the public question period at Council’s July meeting to voice their concerns regarding 0 Shaw’s ...

Break-in at Klaudya’s Kloset sparks wave of community support

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, Claudia Rocca awoke to the call that her store had been ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...