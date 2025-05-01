Caledon Health Summit: Coming Together for a Healthier Future

May 1, 2025 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

This month, I was proud to help bring Caledon’s very first Health Summit to life—a gathering rooted in partnership, purpose, and a shared commitment to building a healthier future for our community.

Hosted by the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team (HOHC OHT) and organized in collaboration with the Town of Caledon and Peel Region, the summit marked an important milestone in how we envision and deliver health and social services in Caledon.

The three-hour summit focused on key topics such as demographics, health and social outcomes in Caledon, existing challenges and opportunities within the health care system, and strategies to improve resident experiences.

Discussions also included best practices from other jurisdictions and a shared vision for integrated health and social services in Caledon. One of the key outcomes of the summit was establishing a commitment to collaboration on the HOHC OHT’s Caledon Health Plan—a crucial step toward addressing current service gaps and meeting the evolving needs of the growing community.

The summit offered a powerful opportunity for local service providers, partners, and elected officials to come together, reflect on our shared goals, and formally commit to a vision of coordinated, accessible, and community-based care. This collective commitment is not only vital for the success of the Caledon Health Plan—it also strengthens our case for much-needed provincial support and funding.

The draft Caledon Health Plan, shaped in collaboration with primary care providers, allied health professionals, social service organizations, and local government partners, is designed to meet the growing and evolving needs of our diverse and rapidly expanding community. Between 2016 and 2021, Caledon’s population grew by over 15%, and it’s projected to increase by another 30% by 2031. Certain age groups—children, adults aged 30–44, and seniors—are expected to grow by over 40%. These changes underscore an urgent need for thoughtful, scalable, and inclusive health planning.

We know that numbers alone don’t tell the full story. Behind every statistic is a person, a family, and a community that deserves to feel supported, seen, and cared for. That’s why the Caledon Health Plan is rooted in a model of team-based care—bringing together health, social, and human services in a way that prioritizes connection, collaboration, and accessibility.

Our shared vision includes the creation of health and wellness hubs across Caledon and Dufferin—welcoming, one-stop locations where residents can access a full range of services, from family medicine and mental health support to housing services and community programs. These hubs will be complemented by mobile teams and outreach efforts that ensure even the most remote and underserved areas are included in our vision for equitable care.

This summit was more than a meeting—it was a call to action, a spark of collaboration, and a reminder of the power we hold when we come together with shared purpose and heart.

Reminder: We are holding five spring traffic safety meetings with Town of Caledon and Region of Peel staff and OPP.

This is a great opportunity to ask questions and learn about ongoing improvements.

Hope to see you there:

Caledon East Community Complex, Banquet Hall A: May 8, 6-8 p.m.

Southfields Community Centre, Hub Room: May 14, 6-8 p.m.

Margaret Dunn Valleywood Library Community Room: May 15, 6-8 p.m.

Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness: June 4, 6-8 p.m.

Alton Legion: June 11, 6-8 p.m.

