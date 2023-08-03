Caledon Fire reminding residents that residential fire sprinklers save lives

Fire department receives grant to purchase educational banners, canopy tent

By Zachary Roman

A house fire can become deadly in less than three minutes.

With this fact in mind, Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is working to spread the word that residential fire sprinklers can save your life.

On August 1, Caledon Fire announced it had received a grant from the non-profit group, Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition (HFSC) Canada, to put towards educational materials about sprinklers.

Caledon’s Fire Chief, Dave Forfar, said residential fire sprinklers can control a house fire and prevent it from becoming deadly, giving people a chance to escape their home safely.

“With the growth expected in our municipality in the near future, and with support from the HFSC, we will be working with Council, developers and builders to help realize the goal of having sprinkler systems in all new subdivisions,” said Forfar.

Including Caledon Fire, HFSC Canada has provided funding to 20 fire departments across Canada this summer. Caledon Fire is using its funding to increase its visibility at public events by purchasing a new canopy tent and educational banners. The department hopes to attract more visitors at events such as Bolton’s Midnight Madness — which is happening on August 11 — and get the chance to share knowledge with them.

Forfar said Caledon Fire will be set up in the “Safety Zone” at Midnight Madness and encouraged residents to stop by with their families to say hello and learn more about fire safety.

According to HFSC Canada, today’s house fires can become deadly in as little as two minutes by putting residents at risk from toxic smoke, heat and flames.

In a home equipped with sprinklers, the closest sprinkler to a fire will activate when the room temperature reaches about 74 degrees celsius. HFSC Canada said the sprinkler will then spray water directly on the fire, adding that in most home fires, just one sprinkler activates.

Those interested in learning more about home fire sprinklers can visit homefiresprinklercanada.ca.

