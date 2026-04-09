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Caledon Coyotes’ “Howl in the Hills” Spring Classic raises 2400 pounds of food for Exchange

April 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Caledon Coyotes’ Howl in the Hills Spring Classic was a rousing success on and off the ice.

Last weekend, tournament organizers hosted thirty teams in six divisions at the Caledon East Community Complex.

In addition to showcasing excellent girls’ hockey teams from Caledon and across Ontario, the tourney also raised social consciousness about food insecurity in the community.  The Caledon Female Hockey Association raised over 2,400 pounds of food for The Caledon Exchange—a food bank in Bolton serving over 600 families a month. 



         

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