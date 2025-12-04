Caledon Community Services launches annual Season of Hope campaign

December 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon Community Services (CCS) has launched its annual Season of Hope campaign.

In this campaign, every donation made before December 31, 2025, will be matched by Mars Canada.

Each amount gifted to CCS will be doubled, dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000, which CCS shares will bring comfort and care to neighbours in need.

CCS said in a media release that hunger and poverty have become an everyday reality for far too many families, youth, children and seniors here in the community.

“The rise in food bank use across Canada is mirrored in Caledon, where more families than ever are turning to CCS for help,” they said. “Hunger and poverty live next door. But so does hope and you can bring it to Caledon.”

“At Mars Canada, we believe that strong communities are built when we take action together,” said Tamar Nersesian, Director of Corporate Affairs, Mars Canada.

Nersesian said their commitment to Caledon Community Services reflects their purpose of creating a better world for people and pets.

“By matching donations this season, we’re helping to ensure that families in Caledon have access to nourishment, support and hope, not just today, but for a brighter tomorrow,” said Nersesian.

Geraldine Aguiar, CEO, Caledon Community Services, says that last year CCS’ Exchange Food Bank saw a record number of visits, “and that record is about to be broken again.”

“Every day, we see parents skipping meals so their kids can eat, seniors forced to make impossible choices and newcomers rebuilding their lives from empty cupboards. This is what poverty looks like in Caledon. It’s real, it’s urgent and it’s right next door,” says Aguiar.

“But thanks to Mars Canada and our extraordinary community, hope is here, too. Together, we can ensure that no one in Caledon will face hardship alone this season and beyond,” she adds.

Donations will go towards helping more than 1,300 Caledon neighbours with

nutritious meals, help with utility payments, and support on the path to health and independence, says CCS.

Donations can be made online at ccs4u.org/donate or by calling 905-584-2300 ext. 260.

“Double your impact. Bring hope home to Caledon,” says CCS.

Readers Comments (0)