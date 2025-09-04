Current & Past Articles » Letters

Caledon Champions Community Priorities at AMO 2025

September 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

This August, the Town of Caledon proudly brought a strong and united voice to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Annual Conference in Ottawa.

Members of Council and senior Town staff had the opportunity to meet with over a dozen Provincial Ministers, Parliamentary Assistants, opposition leaders, and key agencies. Together, we spoke up for what matters most to our community—ensuring that Caledon’s rapid growth is supported by thoughtful, collaborative solutions that benefit everyone who calls our town home.

At AMO, our conversations were meaningful and focused on real solutions. We advocated for action that keeps our residents safe, supports local businesses, strengthens infrastructure, and ensures a sustainable, vibrant future.

Some of the key issues we discussed included:

Road safety improvements on Highway 10 and major truck routes—like smart warning signs, red-light cameras, and more right-turn lanes;

Faster transit options, including advancing the Bolton GO line before 2041 and planning a second station in south Bolton;

Support for small and medium-sized businesses impacted by U.S. trade challenges, including potential grants and supply chain help, as well as a new Small Business Enterprise Centre;

Protecting our neighbourhoods from illegal land use/illegal trucking through stronger enforcement and clearer regulations;

Well-planned, sustainable growth, especially during the transition under the Peel Implementation Act;

Reliable energy infrastructure that’s ready for Caledon’s future residential and employment needs;

Climate resilience, including stormwater upgrades, watershed modeling, and air quality monitoring;

Revisiting aggregate policies to reduce environmental and community impacts from gravel and aggregate operations;

Age-friendly planning, with long-term funding to help older adults stay active, connected, and independent;

Equitable broadband access and infrastructure investment to support thriving, connected communities.

We also had productive meetings with Hydro One, as well as representatives from the NDP and Green Party, to build broad awareness and cross-party support for Caledon’s key priorities.

Through strong partnerships and a spirit of collaboration, Caledon continues to lead as a proactive, future-focused community. By working together—with all levels of government—we’re shaping a resilient, inclusive, and thriving future for everyone in Caledon.



         

