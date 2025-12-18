Current & Past Articles » Letters

By the numbers

December 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

by SHERALYN ROMAN

Not having little ones in my home anymore it took me a while to learn about the 6-7 craze. As I understand it, the kids are going crazy (ad nauseum) about 6-7 and so, out of curiosity, I finally asked some teacher friends of mine what it meant. Apparently, it means very little, or at least not anything the kids are willing to admit to. On the other hand, Caledon has a different set of numbers and unlike “6-7,” ours seem to have more significance. What are these numbers? For those who follow Council meetings closely, they are “5-4” and their meaning, whether real or interpreted, are influencing the future development of Caledon. 

We are facing unprecedented growth in Caledon, much of which has been mandated by the provincial government. This has led to significant challenges in terms of how that growth is managed; challenges that impact everything from housing density, to roads, to infrastructure and more. This situation is made worse by Caledon’s decision to far exceed that mandated amount of growth, and by a Council that is clearly divided in how that growth proceeds. I don’t doubt for a moment that being a member of Council is difficult work, but with the Mayor holding Strong Mayor powers, and a seemingly consistent voting block having emerged on many divisive issues, residents in some wards might be forgiven for thinking their best interests, and the interests of Caledon as a whole, are not being heard. 

Whether we are addressing homes (the province asked for 13,000 but Caledon decided 35,000 was a better idea) or the location of high-density housing planned next to the alleged arrival of a GO Transit hub (wreaking havoc on Highway 50 which is already a traffic nightmare) Council appears divided and citizens are left delegating in vain in an effort to have their concerns heard.

Other contentious issues like the potential for massive volumes of truck traffic delivering massive volumes of construction garbage to be dumped in a local lake, also result in a voting pattern that, more often than not, results in a 5-4 split. Budget talks? Building a theatre? I’m not saying every vote ends 5-4 but if we were to do a deep dive into the Council minutes and recorded votes, 5-4 would certainly appear with some regularity. Some of you might think this is democracy in action and that’s just “how things work.” But when it happens over, and over, and over again, it begs the question; is in fact, a fully-functioning democracy at work here?

Consider too the general level of dysfunction that seems to currently exist. One Councillor has been consistently brought before the Integrity Commissioner; the Mayor has taken to social media platforms on more than one occasion to express her displeasure at particular actions taken within Council chambers, and several Councillors have, quite vehemently, expressed their concerns on the record during Council meetings about how distracting all of this alleged divisive behaviour is in terms of trying to get council business done.

Agendas are packed, Council meetings regularly stretch into the “wee hours” and a myriad of concerns have been raised by Caledon residents about how, when, or even if, public consultation on key issues is conducted. 

None of this looks likely to change any time soon. Eight members of Council (and a Mayor with the deciding vote) combined with acrimony, allegations and attitudes, has resulted in 5-4 vote splitting happening more often than your average 10 year old says “6-7” with a smirk.

But there’s nothing funny about “5-4.” We are a little less than a year away from a municipal election and the future of Caledon, what type of “community of communities” we will become, hangs in the balance.

Democracy demands that residents take an active role and participate fully in order for it to work. It also expects that those we elect to act on our behalf find a way to work together to represent our best interests and not just those of all the other potential players who claim to have a stake in our community; like the Province, developer interests, or big business.

Saying “6-7” is either cute or frustrating depending on your perspective but “5-4” is just plain frustrating.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Student-Athlete of the Week Kieara Mighty’s “Lightning Fast Speed” led Wolfpack to Flag Football Gold

By Jim Stewart The “Lightning Fast Speed” featured by Kieara Mighty on the Varsity Girls Flag Football field is matched by her quick and successful ...

Council unanimously votes to rescind grading agreement motion for “Swan Lake”

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter After a night of delegations on December 16, six months’ worth prior of advocacy, and one verse of ...

“A street name is an address, not a statement” – Prince Andrew Drive name stays in Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On November 25, Councillor Doug Maskell brought forward a motion to rename ‘Prince Andrew Drive’ located in Ward ...

Freeman and Keeler tally two each in Admirals’ suspenseful 6-3 win over Oakville

By Jim Stewart The Caledon Admirals got two goals each from Curtis Freeman and Nolan Keeler en-route to a 6-3 victory over the Oakville Blades ...

Ontario issues RFP for Highway 410 extension connecting directly to future 413

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario government held a press conference in Caledon Village Tuesday morning to announce the issuing of a ...

Downtown Bolton supports local at this year’s Christmas in the Valley

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Christmas in the Valley 2025, run by the Downtown Bolton BIA, celebrated Bolton and all it has to ...

PDSB and Bolton Pole Vault partner to bring track and field Facility to Humberview

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Peel District School Board (PDSB) and Bolton Pole Vault have entered into a partnership for the construction and ...

Service, bravery, and leadership celebrated at Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Recognition Ceremony

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Fire and Emergency Services recognized its members’ achievements at its annual service recognition ceremony on November 8. ...

Deliberations begin following presentation of Caledon’s 2026 Budget

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Last week, the Town of Caledon presented the 2026 Budget, marking the beginning of the formal budget review ...

Freeman’s five-point performance powers ascendant Admirals to 7-6 win over Patriots

Caledon’s Lang-Freeman-Keeler line scores three goals in 77 secondsand finishes with 13 points By Jim Stewart The Caledon Admirals skated to a wildly-entertaining 7-6 victory over ...