Building safe, connected communities while respecting residents’ privacy

November 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

I would like to share an important update about how we’re working together with the Caledon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Province to keep our community safe, while respecting your privacy and concerns. I would like to thank Sylvia Jones, Member of Provincial Parliament for Dufferin-Caledon for assistance in getting the funding.

Thanks to a strong partnership with the Caledon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, the Town has installed 42 CCTV cameras in select public locations. These cameras are part of the Ontario CCTV Grant Program – a strategic investment in public safety that empowers the Caledon OPP to proactively deter crime, expedite investigations, and strengthen community trust.

We know that any initiative involving public cameras raises important questions, and we want to be clear about how this program works and how we’re protecting your rights every step of the way:

A thorough review of all camera locations has been conducted to ensure residents’ privacy is protected. Cameras are positioned to monitor public spaces only;

Every camera location is clearly marked with signage to ensure transparency and awareness that the cameras are recording;

The cameras only records car number plates, not faces and private property and securely stores information for up to 14 days;

Only authorized Town staff can view the footage. If the OPP requires access for an investigation, they must provide a formal request with justification. All access is logged to ensure accountability.

Similar CCTV-driven efforts are underway across the province, from Windsor and Sarnia-Lambton to Waterloo, Niagara Region, Kenora, and beyond, highlighting a unified, modern, and community-centred approach to policing in Ontario. It reflects the province’s dedication to modern, intelligence-led policing that prioritizes prevention, partnerships, and public confidence.

CCTV brings real benefits: it helps deter crime before it happens, supports faster and more effective investigations, and it protects the public spaces we all use and enjoy.

In addition to these CCTV camera installations, the Caledon detachment of OPP has also launched the CAMSafe program. The program is set up to be a registry of anyone who owns security cameras, CCTV systems, or doorbell cameras in the province of Ontario. Only the OPP will have access to the database of registrants. CAMSafe requires basic contact information and camera locations – nothing else. Your home will not be monitored by the OPP and you can change or delete your information at any time. Think of it like Neighbourhood Watch 2.0.

As well, I want to encourage residents to get involved through the OPP Community Watch program, where residents partner with officers, attend safety briefings, and help report suspicious activity.

Ultimately, our goal through all these initiatives is to help make Caledon a place where families, businesses, and visitors feel safe. Thank you for doing your part.

