Letters

Building maintenance

July 18, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Commerce Court in downtown Toronto is a huge skyscraper that once dominated the skyline.

It has 57 stories and is 942 feet tall. It was constructed from steel and glass for a very modern look for the time.

I’m not sure what its lifespan was predicted to be, but it was opened in 1972, so it is now 52 years old.

I had an uncle who worked there and he took us for a tour and we visited the observation level.

It was, at the time, the tallest building, by far, in the city.

The Empire State Building in New York City, is one of the most recognizable buildings in the world. Built in the art deco style and finished in 1931, it was the world’s tallest building for almost 40 years.

At 93 years old, it has outlived its designers and builders, and the vast majority of people who were alive when it was completed.

There must be a large team of maintenance people who keep these buildings operating and in good shape.

I’m sure there are structural engineers who routinely examine these buildings to make sure they are safe.

A structural failure in a building that size could have catastrophic results.

A couple of years ago I watched an interesting British TV documentary-type show that examined what happens to a home when it is abandoned and no one is living in it.

It was amazing to see how fast the property deteriorated.

Once the human occupants moved out, the animal world moved in. At first, it was insects of all kinds. Then larger animals like mice, squirrels, and similar rodents.

They all made a mess, and there was no one there to clean it up.

From there, other things started to happen. Mold and fungus started to grow in some areas.

With no heating or cooling system to maintain a livable temperature, the structure itself started to weaken.

Things like floorboards on the front porch started to warp. If left unchecked, the house would eventually collapse on itself.

Fortunately for this house, another family bought the place, moved it, and renovated it. It once again housed several people.

A building must be maintained.

If you’re a home owner, you know what it’s all about. It’s always something.

The Ontario Science Centre is now closed due to structural problems.

The provincial government is indicating it is closed for good.

The Science Centre was an outstanding achievement. I recall visiting on a school field trip a few years after it was opened. It had amazing hands-on exhibits.

Every year, thousands of students around the province made the trek to the Science Centre for field trips. It was a full day of adventure and learning, in a place that made learning fun.

The Science Centre opened in 1969 making it 55 years old.

The plan is to move the Science Centre to Ontario Place and use the current land for housing.

Imagine that – the province selling public land to developers. There’s way too much of that nonsense going on.

The Science Centre was built in a wooded, ravine area for a reason. It was to create an oasis of sorts in the middle of a heavily populated area that has largely been paved over.

Consultants estimated the cost of repairs to bring the Science Centre up to snuff, to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Ontario Place does not have the space to build a new Science Centre.

Most likely, the Science Centre will not be rebuilt – at least not in the way that it currently exists.

Most likely there will be “talks” about it for a while, then it will quietly fade away, until it will just be a footnote in history.

What happened to make a 55-year-old building so dangerous that it had to be closed due to the potential of a roof collapse?

There are millions of homes that are over 55 years-old and still lived in – because their owners maintain them.

Maybe the real question should be: who was responsible for a building that was so neglected that it got to the point that it wasn’t safe to be occupied? And after just 55 years?

If maintenance teams can keep buildings like Commerce Court and the Empire State building safe and in good shape after all these years, the Science Centre should also still be a viable and safe place.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New X-ray machine unveiled at Headwaters Health Care Centre

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local hospital has brand-new X-ray technology.  On July 17, the Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its new ...

Bolton’s Cheeks Bar & Grill celebrates 35th anniversary

By Zachary Roman A Bolton restaurant mainstay recently celebrated a major anniversary.  On July 11, Cheeks Bar & Grill celebrated 35 years in business in ...

Peel announces new commissioner of human services

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Region of Peel has a new member of its executive leadership team. In a July 10 media ...

Town set to implement Community Recognition Task Force

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents interested in helping to honour Caledon residents for their contributions to the community may want to consider ...

Caledon’s Senior of the Year instrumental in securing Isola del Liri sister city agreement 

By Zachary Roman Joe Tersigni said his parents always told him how important it was to help others.  It’s a lesson he’s put into action ...

Caledon calls on Province to increase funding for social services in Peel

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Councillors would like to see Peel residents get their “fair” share of provincial funding for social services.  ...

Community rallies to support Caledon man who lost almost all vision from stroke

By Zachary Roman A Caledon man’s life changed overnight when he lost nearly all his sight. Derek Moor recently suffered a stroke behind his left ...

Trilogy: New exhibition brings together wood turner, glass artist and painter

Show on now until August 5 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A dynamic new art exhibition is on now in Alton.  On July ...

Agricultural Society fundraisingto build new community centre

$3 million capital campaign launched on July 9 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A campaign to bring a community centre to Caledon Village ...

Speed reductions, new parking rules among changes in Traffic Bylaw

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon’s roads have some new rules.  On June 25, Caledon Council approved a new traffic bylaw with a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support