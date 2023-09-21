Building Homes, Not Bureaucracy– A Plan to Build Homes Canadians Can Afford

by KYLE SEEBACK, MP DUFFERIN-CALEDON

Housing affordability is an issue that I hear about every day. Many Canadians are starting to believe they’ll never own a home. They feel defeated and I understand why – the minimum down payment for the average home has increased 126 per cent since 2015!

After eight years of Justin Trudeau, housing costs have more than doubled. Before Justin Trudeau, it took 25 years to pay off a mortgage – but it now takes 25 years just to save up for a down payment.

Home prices have skyrocketed across Canada, including right here in Dufferin-Caledon.

According to the Toronto Real Estate Board, the average price for a home in Dufferin was $843,559 in August 2023. In Caledon, the average house price is $1,316,520. It’s no wonder 9 in 10 young Canadians don’t believe they will ever own a home.

Recently, Pierre Poilievre and our Conservative team announced a real plan to fix Justin Trudeau’s housing crisis, the Building Homes, Not Bureaucracy Act, which establishes policies that will bring homes that Canadians can afford. It will do this by removing gatekeepers and red tape, giving bonuses to cities that free up land, and make transit funding dependent on building more homes.

I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and quickly go to work on implementing this plan. It’s time to restore the dream of home ownership for my constituents in Dufferin-Caledon and for Canadians across the country.

