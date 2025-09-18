Current & Past Articles » Letters

Building a Budget for Caledon’s Future: Timely,  Strategic, and Community-Focused

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

The Town of Caledon is beginning work on the 2026 budget, with a continued focus on meeting the needs of our growing community while remaining competitive and fiscally responsible.

Earlier this year, Town Council directed staff to prepare the budget for early approval—before the start of the new fiscal year. This proactive approach ensures we can move ahead with purchasing the goods and services needed to deliver on our priorities. It helps us stay on schedule with planned projects and secure the best value in a competitive marketplace where many municipalities are seeking similar services.

As we shape the budget, we want to hear from you. Residents and businesses are invited to share their thoughts through a public survey. Your feedback is an important part of the decision-making process and helps guide the investments that shape Caledon’s future.

The survey is available at www.haveyoursaycaledon.ca/budget2026 and will remain open until Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Town Council remains committed to strong fiscal stewardship and long-term sustainability. We’re focused on careful planning, making thoughtful investments, and ensuring every tax dollar is used efficiently to support high-quality services for our community. By working together, we can balance today’s needs with tomorrow’s opportunities.

After the public consultation period ends, Town staff will present a proposed budget to Council later this year.

To learn more about Caledon’s budget and finances, visit www.caledon.ca/budget.



         

