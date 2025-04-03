Current & Past Articles » Sports

Bolton Rotary’s annual charity golf tournament to be held May 22

April 3, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Tournament will take place at Caledon Woods Golf Club

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local non-profit is getting ready for its annual charity golf tournament and Caledon residents are invited to swing for a cause. 

Bolton Rotary will be hosting its annual charity golf tournament on May 22 at Caledon Woods Golf Club. 

Tickets are $200 per person and include 18 holes of golf with a cart, a barbeque lunch, on-course food sampling, a prime rib dinner and the chance to win great prizes. 

On tournament day, golfers can put $20 towards a “Powerpak” which gives them access to fun contests and perks like closest to the keg, closest to the line, a putting contest, hole-in-one prize, one mulligan, longest drive and birdie bonus.

As always, all funds raised will go towards the amazing causes Bolton Rotary supports.

Over the last 30 years, over $2 million has been raised through Bolton Rotary’s tournaments.

Here are some of the places funds have gone: Headwaters Health Centre, Caledon Meals on Wheels, Caledon Community Services, William Osler Health Foundation, Bethell Hospice, Rotary Peace Park, Humberview Robotics, Matthews Hospice, Scouts Canada, Girl Guides, TRCA/Bolton Camp, Scientists in Schools, Caledon Seniors, Peel Paramedics Holiday Hope, and the Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

Anyone looking to register for this year’s tournament, or sponsor it, can visit boltonrotarygolf.ca.

On tournament day, registration and the putting contest both open at 10 a.m. and an hour later, the barbeque lunch will be served. At 12 noon, the tournament begins with a shotgun start. Following a great day of golf, at 5:30 p.m., dinner will be served and there will be a cash bar and prizes given out.

Of particular note this year is an amazing prize: four tickets to Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open (June 8). The prestigious PGA Tour event is being held in Caledon for the first time at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.



         

